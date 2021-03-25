X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope cuts cardinals' pay to reduce Vatican costs

The pay cuts will go into effect starting April 1, according to a papal decree issued March 24

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 25, 2021 04:49 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
3

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
4

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
5

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
6

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
10

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope cuts cardinals' pay to reduce Vatican costs

A two-year freeze in automatic seniority increases will affect all employees from paygrade level 4 on up.

With the need to reduce costs and make sure employees are not laid off, Pope Francis has approved pay cuts for cardinals, clergy, religious and upper management officials who work in the Roman Curia and other Vatican entities.

The pay cuts will go into effect starting April 1, according to a papal decree issued March 24.

Because "the financial management of the Holy See" has seen deficits each year and because revenues have been substantially reduced with the COVID-19 pandemic, "a sustainable economic future requires today, among other decisions, adopting measures that also concern employee salaries," the papal decree said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

To contain costs and ensure employees are not laid off, the pope approved measures "according to criteria of proportionality and progressivity," which resulted in cuts for lay employees with higher pay-grade levels and for priests and religious.

Cardinals who work at the Vatican will see a 10% reduction to their salary, which has been estimated to be about 5,000 euros ($5,960) a month.

Heads of departments and senior administrators will see an 8% cut, while those who are priests or religious will have a 3% reduction in pay. There will be a two-year freeze in automatic pay increases related to accrued seniority affecting all employees except those at the lowest pay grades, it said.

Reductions may be waived in cases in which the employee or a close family member faces exceptional health expenses, it added.

The measures affect those working in the Roman Curia, Vatican City State, the Vicariate of Rome and at the four papal basilicas in Rome.

The provisions are meant to contribute to a sustainable financial future for the mission of the central offices of the church, the decree said.

Related News

Also Read

Salesian nun named undersecretary at Vatican dicastery
Salesian nun named undersecretary at Vatican dicastery
Pope expresses solidarity with flood-affected Australians
Pope expresses solidarity with flood-affected Australians
Chilean abuse survivor named to Vatican commission for minor's' protection
Chilean abuse survivor named to Vatican commission for minor's' protection
Iraq visit encourages Syrians to welcome pope
Iraq visit encourages Syrians to welcome pope
Pope condemns Italian Mafia exploiting pandemic crisis
Pope condemns Italian Mafia exploiting pandemic crisis
Pope asks to ensure drinking water for all
Pope asks to ensure drinking water for all

Latest News

Bangladesh’s independence jubilee program features papal message
Mar 25, 2021
Philippine bishop chides govt over church gatherings ban
Mar 25, 2021
Korean Cardinal backs pro-democracy movement in Myanmar
Mar 25, 2021
Rights groups back UN move on Sri Lanka war crimes
Mar 25, 2021
Women Religious' global charity network gets first lay leader
Mar 25, 2021
Salesian nun named undersecretary at Vatican dicastery
Mar 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021

Features

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Thursday March 25 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Thursday March 25 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]ews.com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.