Pope, Council of Cardinals meet, discuss synod, COP27

Pope Francis and the six cardinals met for their periodical consultations in the Vatican on Dec. 5-6
Saint Peter's Basilica. (Photo: Canva)
Pope Francis and his international Council of Cardinals met in-person at the Vatican Dec. 5-6, discussing the continental phase of the synod process, safeguarding and the U.N. climate change summit, the Vatican press office said.
Also, "the meeting was an opportunity for a mutual exchange of updates on some current affairs in different key geographical areas and for an overall assessment of the council's progress in recent years," the Vatican said in a written communique Dec. 7.
All seven members of the council participated: Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state; Seán P. O'Malley of Boston; Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, India; Reinhard Marx of Munich and Freising, Germany; Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa; and Giuseppe Bertello, retired president of the commission governing Vatican City State.
According to the Vatican press office, the pope and cardinals spent the first day reflecting on the discussions and outcomes of the 27th U.N. Climate Change conference, or COP27, held in November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, following reports given by Cardinals Parolin and Ambongo Besungu.
The second day they discussed the continental phase leading to the Synod of Bishops 2023-24 after hearing a report from Cardinal Mario Grech, synod secretary-general, which included what came out of synod surveys and outreach done online in collaboration with the Dicastery for Communication.
Cardinal O'Malley also gave a report on the latest efforts by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors regarding serving the world's bishops' conferences and the Roman Curia. The cardinal has been president of the commission since its establishment in 2014.
Cardinal Gracias presented a report about the general assembly of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences, which was held in Bangkok in October and attended by more than 150 bishops from 29 countries in Asia.
The cardinals also took part in a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica Dec. 5 to remember the late-Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana, who died in Rome Nov. 27 at the age of 63.
The council is scheduled to meet again in April.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of about 80,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Yan'an and Yulin cites, Dingbian and
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic
Phan Thiet diocese's territory covers the whole civil province of Binh Thuan with 7,799.4 square kilometers. The
The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...
The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...
Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...