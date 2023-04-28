Pope, Council of Cardinals look at peacemaking efforts

Pope Francis and the council members met April 24-25 at the Vatican, said a communiqué from the Vatican press office
Pope Francis participates in a meeting of the Council of Cardinals. (Photo: Vatican news)
Seven weeks after announcing the new composition of his international Council of Cardinals, Pope Francis led a two-day meeting of the council focused on situations of conflict in the world and on progress in implementing his reform of the Roman Curia.
The pope and the council members met April 24-25 at the Vatican, said a communiqué from the Vatican press office.
"At the center of the conversations were the situations of war and conflict affecting many parts of the world and the need for a united peace-building effort on the part of the entire church," the statement said. And each of the cardinals, who represent different parts of the world, also spoke about the "socio-political and ecclesial situation" in their regions.
The group also discussed "the preparations for the synod assembly in October and the implementation of the apostolic constitution 'Praedicate Evangelium,'" which was published in March 2022 and ordered the reform of the Roman Curia. Reviewing the work of each Vatican office and drafting the reform document was a major part of the Council of Cardinals' role for the first nine years of the council's existence.
Pope Francis renewed the council's membership in early March, adding five new cardinals and renewing the membership of four others.
The council now consists of: Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state; Sérgio da Rocha of São Salvador da Bahia, Brazil; Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, India; Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the commission governing Vatican City State; Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg; Gérald C. Lacroix of Québec; Juan José Omella Omella of Barcelona; Seán P. O'Malley of Boston; and Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, Congo.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil
In a land area of 1,359 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all the territories that constitute the
In a land area of 10,664 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Isabela. Isabela
Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...
St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...