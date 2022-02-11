Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service
Updated: February 11, 2022 07:06 AM GMT
Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I. (Photo: Vatican Media)
In a video message, Pope Francis commemorated the 30th anniversary of the election of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople by thanking God for the "fraternal friendship" they share.
The pope's video message repeated much of what he had said in a personal letter to the patriarch Oct. 22, the actual anniversary of his election. A documentary, "Bartholomew: 30 Years of Patriarchal Ministry," was to premiere in English Feb. 10, the same day the Vatican released the pope's video.
Pope Francis said he was grateful for their "profound personal bond from the time of the inauguration of my papal ministry," when Patriarch Bartholomew "honored me with his presence in Rome; and it went on to ripen into a fraternal friendship in the many meetings we have had throughout these years, not only in Rome but also in Constantinople, Jerusalem, Assisi, Cairo, Lesbos (Greece) and Bari (Italy)."
In the letter the pope had sent, he told the patriarch, "I join you in thanksgiving to the Lord for the many blessings bestowed upon your life and ministry over these years and pray that God, from whom all gifts come, will grant you health, spiritual joy and abundant grace to sustain every aspect of your lofty service."
Since his election in 1991, Patriarch Bartholomew has shared a close relationship with the Roman pontiffs, especially with Pope Francis. The pope and patriarch have collaborated particularly in calling attention to the need to assist migrants and refugees and to mitigate climate change and protect the environment.
"We are united with Patriarch Bartholomew by a shared awareness of our joint pastoral responsibility toward the urgent challenges that the entire human family must face today," the pope said in the video. "I am deeply grateful for the ecumenical patriarch's commitment to the protection of creation and for his reflections on the matter, from which I have learned, and continue to learn, a great deal."
"With the outbreak of the pandemic and the spread of its dramatic health care, social and economic consequences," the pope said, "his witness and his teaching on the necessary spiritual conversion of humanity have gained further relevance."
Pope Francis also thanked Patriarch Bartholomew for "ceaselessly indicating the way of dialogue" and fostering reconciliation between the Catholic and Orthodox churches in the hopes of reestablishing full communion.
"We certainly wish to continue walking together along this path," the pope said. "It is our joint conviction that closeness and solidarity among us Christians and among our churches are a necessary contribution to universal brotherhood and social friendship, which humanity so urgently needs."
As the pope read his message in the video, the camera moved to a closeup of a photo Pope Francis often has on his desk showing the two of them together.
