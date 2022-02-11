X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election

Since his election in 1991, Patriarch Bartholomew has shared a close relationship with the popes

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: February 11, 2022 07:04 AM GMT

Updated: February 11, 2022 07:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
3

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future

Feb 8, 2022
4

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Feb 11, 2022
5

Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week

Feb 9, 2022
6

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Feb 10, 2022
7

Catholic Sister Andre leads the world of super-centenarians

Feb 10, 2022
8

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest

Feb 9, 2022
9

Violence against children is an obstacle to peace

Feb 10, 2022
10

Pakistani police accused of desecrating Ahmadi graves

Feb 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election

Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I. (Photo: Vatican Media)

In a video message, Pope Francis commemorated the 30th anniversary of the election of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople by thanking God for the "fraternal friendship" they share.

The pope's video message repeated much of what he had said in a personal letter to the patriarch Oct. 22, the actual anniversary of his election. A documentary, "Bartholomew: 30 Years of Patriarchal Ministry," was to premiere in English Feb. 10, the same day the Vatican released the pope's video.

Pope Francis said he was grateful for their "profound personal bond from the time of the inauguration of my papal ministry," when Patriarch Bartholomew "honored me with his presence in Rome; and it went on to ripen into a fraternal friendship in the many meetings we have had throughout these years, not only in Rome but also in Constantinople, Jerusalem, Assisi, Cairo, Lesbos (Greece) and Bari (Italy)."

In the letter the pope had sent, he told the patriarch, "I join you in thanksgiving to the Lord for the many blessings bestowed upon your life and ministry over these years and pray that God, from whom all gifts come, will grant you health, spiritual joy and abundant grace to sustain every aspect of your lofty service."

Since his election in 1991, Patriarch Bartholomew has shared a close relationship with the Roman pontiffs, especially with Pope Francis. The pope and patriarch have collaborated particularly in calling attention to the need to assist migrants and refugees and to mitigate climate change and protect the environment.

"We are united with Patriarch Bartholomew by a shared awareness of our joint pastoral responsibility toward the urgent challenges that the entire human family must face today," the pope said in the video. "I am deeply grateful for the ecumenical patriarch's commitment to the protection of creation and for his reflections on the matter, from which I have learned, and continue to learn, a great deal."

"With the outbreak of the pandemic and the spread of its dramatic health care, social and economic consequences," the pope said, "his witness and his teaching on the necessary spiritual conversion of humanity have gained further relevance."

Pope Francis also thanked Patriarch Bartholomew for "ceaselessly indicating the way of dialogue" and fostering reconciliation between the Catholic and Orthodox churches in the hopes of reestablishing full communion.

"We certainly wish to continue walking together along this path," the pope said. "It is our joint conviction that closeness and solidarity among us Christians and among our churches are a necessary contribution to universal brotherhood and social friendship, which humanity so urgently needs."

As the pope read his message in the video, the camera moved to a closeup of a photo Pope Francis often has on his desk showing the two of them together.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

People have the right to life, needed health care, pope says at audience
People have the right to life, needed health care, pope says at audience
Retired pope never tried to hide the truth, former spokesman says
Retired pope never tried to hide the truth, former spokesman says
Pope asks men to join fight against human trafficking
Pope asks men to join fight against human trafficking
Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away
Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away
Fight when treated unfairly, pope tells religious sisters
Fight when treated unfairly, pope tells religious sisters
Pope praises Salesians after watching Mass on TV
Pope praises Salesians after watching Mass on TV
Support Us

Latest News

Media speculate on Vatican moves in Taiwan, Hong Kong
Feb 11, 2022
Re-imagining the Church in India
Feb 11, 2022
Manipur Christian leaders welcome poll rescheduling
Feb 11, 2022
Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters
Feb 11, 2022
Christian group demands release of jailed Pakistani Hindu
Feb 11, 2022
Philippine poll body says Marcos Jr can run for president
Feb 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Re-imagining the Church in India
Feb 11, 2022
Violence against children is an obstacle to peace
Feb 10, 2022
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022

Features

Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The search for Christian unity as a path to peace in Africa

The search for Christian unity as a path to peace in Africa
Pope to visit Malta in April and Lebanon by years end

Pope to visit Malta in April and Lebanon by year’s end

Secularists demand removal of Virgin Mary statue in French town

Secularists demand removal of Virgin Mary statue in French town

Scourge of human trafficking in South Africa is not often discussed

Scourge of human trafficking in South Africa is not often discussed
Greatness can stand alone

Greatness can stand alone
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.