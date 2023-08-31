News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope confirms 'second Laudato Si' will be apostolic exhortation

Pope Francis affirmed his intention to issue an update to his 2015 encyclical on the environment

Pope confirms 'second Laudato Si' will be apostolic exhortation

A poster of Pope Francis with his handwritten letter is pictured the day when his encyclical on climate change titled 'Laudato Sii,' a collection of principles to guide Catholic teaching, was presented on June 18, 2015, at the Sinod Hall at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: August 31, 2023 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: August 31, 2023 04:57 AM GMT

Pope Francis confirmed plans to publish a "second Laudato Si'," which is expected to update and expand on his 2015 encyclical on the environment.

Greeting visitors in the Paul VI audience hall after his weekly general audience Aug. 30, the pope drew attention to the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation Sept. 1, the beginning of the Season of Creation, a monthlong ecumenical period for prayer and action to promote ecological principles. The Season of Creation ends Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis Assisi.

"On that date I intend to publish an exhortation, a second Laudato Si'," Pope Francis said. The document will be the sixth apostolic exhortation of his pontificate and the first since his February 2020 post-synodal exhortation on the Amazon.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

To conclude his weekly audience, the pope asked Catholics to join with "our Christian brothers and sisters in the commitment to caring for creation as a sacred gift of the Creator."

"It is necessary to side with the victims of environmental and climate injustices, striving to end the senseless war on our common home, which is a global, terrible war," he said.

The pope had mentioned the upcoming document Aug. 21 when he met with a group of lawyers; he said he was preparing the document as a "second part to Laudato Si' to update it on current problems."

Pope Francis also mentioned the letter July 26 when he spent an hour responding to questions from young people from the Archdiocese of Melbourne, Australia, according to Archbishop Peter A. Comensoli. "We decided to keep mum about it, to let Pope Francis share the news when he wanted," the archbishop posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Season of Creation grew out of the observance of the day of prayer, which originated in the Orthodox Church and was added to the Catholic Church's calendar by Pope Francis in 2015. In his message for this year's celebration, the pope called on world leaders attending the U.N. climate summit in Dubai Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 to "institute a rapid and equitable transition to end the era of fossil fuel."

In an article published on the British Jesuits' Thinking Faith website Aug. 29, Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, encouraged people to ask themselves, "What issues have emerged as significantly more dangerous and urgent today than their treatment in the 2015 encyclical suggests? What is our role in each one? What can and must we do about each one?"

"No matter how the encyclical is updated our obligation to the future is incontestable," he wrote and then quoted "Laudato Si'": "We must never forget that the younger generations have the right to receive a beautiful and livable world from us, and that this implies that we have a grave responsibility towards creation which we have received from the generous hands of God."

Eight years after the publication of "Laudato Si'," the cardinal urged people to ask: "What impact did the encyclical have? What changes or developments should we be grateful for? What areas did it not reach? How can we help both parts of Laudato Si' to reach more widely and more deeply?"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Why are Christians persecuted today? Why are Christians persecuted today?
Meta removes China’s ‘online troll armies’ Meta removes China’s ‘online troll armies’
Don’t be so cruel to nature Don’t be so cruel to nature
Sibling bishops make Indian parish proud Sibling bishops make Indian parish proud
2023 Magsaysay Award goes to Asians for transforming lives 2023 Magsaysay Award goes to Asians for transforming lives
Ancient Christian enclave faces 'genocide by starvation' Ancient Christian enclave faces 'genocide by starvation'
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Meixian

Diocese of Meixian

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Meixian/Kayíng/Meizhou is a diocese of the Catholic

Read more
Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

The Cheju diocesan territory covers 1,847 square kilometers and includes the entire area of Jeju Special Self-Governing

Read more
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.