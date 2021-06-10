X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vatican City

Pope condemns mafia after meeting victim of Italian shootout

Noemi Staiano, the girl injured by the Camorra in Naples two years ago, met the pontiff with her family

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: June 10, 2021 08:22 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2021 08:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state

Jun 7, 2021
8

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
9

Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency

Jun 7, 2021
10

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope condemns mafia after meeting victim of Italian shootout

The pope met and prayed with the girl, Noemi Staiano, during a private meeting at his residence on June 7. (Photo: fanpage.it)

The mafia destroys hope and tramples people's rights, Pope Francis told a family whose young daughter was seriously injured during a Camorra hit job in the Italian city of Naples.

The pope met and prayed with the girl, now 6 years old, during a private meeting at his residence June 7, according to Vatican News.

The girl recited the Hail Mary and the Guardian Angel prayer, and then the pope "took her hand and they prayed together. It was a very emotional moment," said Tania Esposito, the mother of Noemi Staiano, who was shot in May 2019 in a large public square in the middle of the city while she was with her grandmother, who was grazed by another stray bullet.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Two brothers, Armando and Antonio Del Re, were handed prison sentences of 18 and 14 years respectively for the shooting in which they attempted to assassinate a rival clan member during an ambush.

The girl, who was 4 at the time, was gravely injured with a perforated lung, cracked ribs and damage to her spine. Esposito told Vatican News June 8 that her daughter will still need further operations to reconstruct her spine and must wear a neck and body brace until she is at least 18.

Esposito said they wanted to meet the pope as soon as their daughter was out of danger, calling her recovery "a miracle."

The mafia destroys hope, tramples rights, but God will always follow behind your beautiful child

She said they brought the pope a rosary and a statuette of the pope. Seeing the statuette, the pope asked the child, "Who is this guy?" to which she replied, "It's you!" according to the mother.

Mixed in with the lighthearted moments, the mother and father told the pope about the shooting and the ongoing problem of the mafia.

"The pope said just a few words, but they have remained in my heart, 'The mafia destroys hope, tramples rights, but God will always follow behind your beautiful child,'" she said, adding that they prayed all together, including the father, Fabio Staiano, and Archbishop Domenico Battaglia of Naples, who arranged the meeting.

When asked whether they had forgiven their daughter's assailants, Esposito said, "To tell the truth, forgiveness ... no. But not because we don't want to, on the contrary, as a Christian family we are ready to forgive, but no one, none of those who hurt the child, has ever told us he was sorry. Therefore, we haven't even had the opportunity to offer our forgiveness.

Related News

"I think, though, that Noemi has surely already forgiven them. She is a child who can teach everyone how to love, even us parents."

Also Read

Pope orders visit of clergy congregation before prefect retires
Pope orders visit of clergy congregation before prefect retires
Vatican's electric vehicle fleet now includes Nissan Leaf
Vatican's electric vehicle fleet now includes Nissan Leaf
Priesthood involves closeness with the faithful, pope says
Priesthood involves closeness with the faithful, pope says
Priests testify at Vatican trial on sex abuse in seminary
Priests testify at Vatican trial on sex abuse in seminary
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Revisions to Code of Canon Law mean changes for safeguarding
Revisions to Code of Canon Law mean changes for safeguarding

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indigenous Canadian delegation to meet with pope by end of year
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Pope rejects Cardinal Marx’s offer to quit over abuse
Jun 10, 2021
EU considers fact-finding visit to Hong Kong over poll reforms
Jun 10, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Jun 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Jun 9, 2021

Features

A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Revisiting the key points of Amoris laetitia

Revisiting the key points of “Amoris laetitia”
Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx resignation

Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx' resignation
Mother of three is French bishops new communications head

Mother of three is French bishops’ new communications head

Ahead of EUUS summit bishops call for global access to vaccines

Ahead of EU-US summit, bishops call for global access to vaccines
Creating barriers to the Eucharist

Creating barriers to the Eucharist
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
Lord, may I love like You

Lord, may I love like You
Lord Jesus, to your Most Sacred Heart we pray

Lord Jesus, to your Most Sacred Heart we pray
The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus | Saint of the Day

The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.