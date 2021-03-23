X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope condemns Italian Mafia exploiting pandemic crisis

Pope Francis has criticized the Mafia's use of popular religiosity and violence to exploit the poor

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 23, 2021 07:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
3

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
4

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
5

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
6

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
7

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
8

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
9

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
10

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope condemns Italian Mafia exploiting pandemic crisis

This photo taken and handout on March 21, 2021 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis holding a weekly live streamed Angelus prayer from the library of the apostolic palace in The Vatican, during new lockdown restrictions following a surge in Covid-19 coronavirus infections. (Photo: Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)

Pope Francis condemned the way the Mafia is exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic by taking advantage of those in dire economic circumstances.

Marking Italy's national day of remembrance for victims of the Mafia March 21, the pope accused members of organized crime groups of "enriching themselves through corruption," and he urged Christians to renew their commitment against the Mafia and related groups.

"St. John Paul II denounced their 'culture of death' and (Pope) Benedict XVI condemned them as 'ways of death.' These structures of sin, Mafia structures, contrary to Christ's Gospel, exchange faith with idolatry," he said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to a Feb. 24 report by the Financial Times, the Italian interior ministry's study on organized crime said that in the first months of the pandemic, the Mafia used the country's economic crisis to take over many small businesses.

Italy's Anti-mafia agency, known by the Italian acronym DIA, said mafia organizations gave "companies in difficulty a form of social welfare as an alternative to (public and private sector) institutions, but then adopt the traditional intimidatory conduct aimed at acquiring control of their economic activities," the Financial Times reported.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has strongly criticized the Mafia's use of popular religiosity and violence to exploit the poor and the suffering.

During his 2018 visit to Sicily to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Father Pino Puglisi, a priest gunned down by the Mafia in 1993, the pope said the organization's criminal activities "blaspheme the name of God, who is love."

"No to the Mafia mentality, to illegality, to the logic of crime, which are corrosive poisons for human dignity," the pope said. "No to every form of violence. Those who use violence are not human."

Before praying the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis reflected on Christians' responsibility to give witness to Jesus through "closeness, compassion and tenderness" that is "given in service."

To be of service, he added, means "sowing seeds of love, not with fleeting words but through concrete, simple and courageous examples; not with theoretical condemnations, but with gestures of love."

Related News

"Then the Lord, with his grace, makes us bear fruit, even when the soil is dry due to misunderstandings, difficulty or persecution, or claims of legalism or clerical moralism. This is barren soil," he said.

Also Read

Pope asks to ensure drinking water for all
Pope asks to ensure drinking water for all
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Iraqi Christians hope papal trip brings long-term benefits
Iraqi Christians hope papal trip brings long-term benefits
Church's care extends to everyone, says Cardinal Farrell
Church's care extends to everyone, says Cardinal Farrell
Three more Italian sisters who died of Ebola on path to sainthood
Three more Italian sisters who died of Ebola on path to sainthood
Calendar chaos leaves Easter still on ecumenical agenda
Calendar chaos leaves Easter still on ecumenical agenda

Latest News

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistan archdiocese cancels gatherings amid third Covid-19 wave
Mar 23, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
UN selects Indian Catholic to represent Asia’s indigenous languages
Mar 23, 2021
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Mar 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic organizations condemn Myanmars army

Catholic organizations condemn Myanmar’s army

Blessing samesex couples do not rob us of hope

Blessing same-sex couples: do not rob us of hope!
Pope calls French president to discuss the postCovid world

Pope calls French president to discuss the post-Covid world
As we pollute the oceans sea life isnt alone at risk our health is too

As we pollute the oceans, sea life isn't alone at risk — our health is, too
To err and shame is human to forgive is divine

To err (and shame) is human, to forgive is divine
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, help me to draw close to God by following Your way

Lord Jesus, help me to draw close to God by following Your way
Hear Lord, the victims of human rights violations

Hear Lord, the victims of human rights violations
Saint Oscar Romero | Saint of the Day

Saint Oscar Romero | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.