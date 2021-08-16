X
Vatican City

Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Francis asks people to pray to the God of peace so that the clamor of weapons might cease

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 16, 2021 11:20 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2021 11:23 AM GMT

Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Aug. 15. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban took over Kabul looking to establish their regime in the Muslim-majority nation.

He wanted to all pray to "the God of peace so that the clamor of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue."

Prayer was the only way to help the "battered population of that country — men, women, elderly and children — to return to their own homes and live in peace and security, in total mutual respect,” Pope Francis said during the Sunday Angelus on Aug. 15, Vatican News reported.

The pope also recalled the strong earthquake that shook Haiti, causing numerous deaths, wounding many and causing extensive damage.

He expressed his "closeness to the dear people hard hit by the earthquake,” offering prayers for the victims.

He also encouraged the international community to reach out to the needy.

"May the solidarity of all alleviate the consequences of the tragedy,” he said, inviting everyone in St. Peter’s Square to pray a Hail Mary for Haiti.

