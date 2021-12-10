X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Vatican City

Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults

The pope encouraged all residents to have the courage to tell others there is a better way"

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: December 10, 2021 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2021 05:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
5

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
6

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
7

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults

Pope Francis places a basket of flowers to place in front of the Column of the Virgin Mary during the annual feast of the Immaculate Conception at Piazza di Spagna in central Rome on Dec. 8. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis closed the Year of St. Joseph with a private visit to a community in Rome that helps people experiencing marginalization, crisis or substance abuse.

"Do not be afraid of reality, of the truth, of our misery," he told volunteers and the people they assist at the Good Samaritan home Dec. 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception. "Don't be afraid because Jesus likes reality as it is, undisguised; the Lord does not like people who cover their soul, their heart with makeup."

The Good Samaritan fraternity or home is part of the worldwide "Comunità Cenacolo," which was founded in 1983 by Italian Sister Elvira Petrozzi to offer "God's tenderness to the cry of desperation of so many young people who were lost, deceived and disappointed," and had been seeking "the true meaning of life in the false light of the world," according to the community's mission statement.

Dozens of guests and members of the community welcomed the pope, who listened to the experiences several of them shared and watched a segment of a film on the life St. Joseph, which was produced by young people living at two fraternities in Medjugorje.

Among those welcoming the pope were the two children of Andrea and Antonia Giorgetti, who both recovered from drug dependencies and now run the Good Samaritan fraternity, reflecting the fact that a number of young people who find help at the fraternities go on to assist others.

The pope encouraged all the residents to "have the courage to tell others, 'there is a better way.'"

Pope Francis also visited and blessed the fraternity's new chapel, built by residents out of discarded wooden beams, travertine marble and other materials reclaimed from dumpsters and landfills.

Building something new and wonderful out of things that have been thrown away "is a concrete example of what we do here," Father Stefano Aragno told Vatican News Dec. 8.

The pope led the prayer dedicated to St. Joseph to conclude the special year with those present.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Pope calls world to act on impact of climate change on poorest countries
Pope calls world to act on impact of climate change on poorest countries
Vatican says pope will bring migrants from Cyprus to Italy
Vatican says pope will bring migrants from Cyprus to Italy
Support Us

Latest News

New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Dec 10, 2021
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Dec 10, 2021
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID19 says Irish bishop

Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID-19, says Irish bishop
Life and Love are part of one another but not the same thing

Life and Love are part of one another, but not the same thing
Bishop in Paraguay promises to organize hope to shoo away pandemic woes

Bishop in Paraguay promises to “organize hope” to shoo away pandemic woes

Renovations for NotreDame de Paris get thumbs up

Renovations for Notre-Dame de Paris get thumbs up
Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process

Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.