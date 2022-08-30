Pope, cardinals discuss Roman Curia reform

Apostolic Constitution emphasizes 'a missionary approach' by the Roman Curia and 'the missionary dimension' of the Church

Pope Francis at the meeting with the Cardinals at the Vatican to discuss on the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium that details his plans for reform of the Roman Curia. (Photo: Vatican News)

Pope Francis hosted closed-door meetings with the world’s cardinals Aug 29-30 to discuss the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, a document that details the pope’s plans for reforming the Roman Curia, the central administration of the Catholic Church.

About 200 cardinals out of a total of 226 members of the College of Cardinals participated in the largest and most attended meeting of cardinals during the pontificate of Pope Francis, Vatican News reported.

The second largest meeting of bishops and cardinals occurred when the pope convened the Synod on the Family (2014-15) in Rome. About 180 bishops and cardinals attended that gathering.

This latest meeting came after Pope Francis created 20 new cardinals around the world, including six from Asia in a consistory on Aug. 27.

The cardinals joined the meeting with the Patriarchs of the Eastern-rite Church and the superiors of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State at the new Synod Hall in the Eternal City. The gathering was to end with a papal Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with the new Cardinals.

Vatican News reported that participants received an agenda in recent weeks with themes and questions related to the document. The discussions have been held in language groups, and then in general plenary sessions in the Synod Hall.

"The Apostolic Constitution emphasizes a missionary dimension"

Pope Francis announced the meeting for cardinals on May 29 after naming new cardinals, to discuss the Apostolic Constitution.

The document was promulgated on March 19, following about a decade of work. It was made effective on June 5.

Its text features and formalizes many of the reforms already implemented by the pope in recent years, studied and formulated by the Council of Cardinals that the pope instituted at the start of his pontificate, Vatican News reported.

The constitution introduces various changes, beginning with the merging and renaming of several dicasteries.

Praedicate Evangelium — gives “a more missionary structure” to the Curia, so that it is increasingly at the service of the local churches and evangelization efforts.

Pope Francis said that the Apostolic Constitution emphasizes a missionary dimension — a key to the reform and global direction of the Church.

"There is now a space for listening and dialogue between the various churches and the Curia"

While it specifies the changes in the structure of dicasteries and offices, the document 'broadens' in effect the boundaries of the Curia by creating a direct link with the Episcopal Conferences and the various dioceses of the five continents.

Church leaders view the constitution as “a bridge” between the Curia and dioceses

"With the constitution, there is now a space for listening and dialogue between the various churches and the Curia," newly created Cardinal Leonardo Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus in Brazil told Vatican News.

"Now you no longer come to Rome to say what we have done, now you come to learn, but also the Curia knows how to learn in a different way,” Cardinal Steiner said. “There is a better sense of who is at the service of the Holy Father, at the service of the bishops, and this is a hope to be a more fraternal Church where we listen, where we experience and appreciate cultural diversity.”

Another newly created Cardinal Arthur Roche of England, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, said the document offers scopes for discussion on many issues including collaboration between the Curia and episcopates, the presence of the laity in roles of responsibility, "missionary outreach" and "conversion of the Church."

Cardinal Roche noted that the latter two "are very important elements."

"Praedicate Evangelium is not just something for the reform of the Curia, it also regards the relationship between all the Bishops' Conferences and the Holy See. Mission and conversion involve everyone in an almost synodal process. We could say we are a Church on pilgrimage," he said

Observers noted the two-day meeting offered opportunities for cardinals to deepen their knowledge and understanding of one another as well as the regions they represent.

Colombian Cardinal Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal, former archbishop of Cartagena, pointed out that the meeting of cardinals from diverse cultural backgrounds and geographical locations was an occasion for dialogue and better understanding.

"The consistory and the meeting with the pope help us to get to know one another, to feel more aware and prepare for the future," Cardinal Carvajal said.

Latest News