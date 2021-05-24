X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vatican City

Pope calls on faithful to reject divisive ideologies

The use of the word 'Paraclete' is not only meant to describe the Holy Spirit as an advocate but also as a comforter

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: May 24, 2021 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: May 24, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
3

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan

May 21, 2021
4

Philippine bishop advocates confession using mobile phones

May 21, 2021
5

Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea

May 21, 2021
6

Indian tribal Christians denied food over their faith

May 21, 2021
7

Jesuit becomes bishop of troubled Hong Kong

May 21, 2021
8

Malaysia under fire for attacks on journalists

May 21, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 21, 2021
10

Cambodia ends curfew amid easing of pandemic restrictions

May 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope calls on faithful to reject divisive ideologies

Pope Francis celebrates the Eucharist during a Pentecost Mass on May 23 at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

The Holy Spirit's gift of comfort and solace is meant to unite all men and women and not take sides with any ideology, Pope Francis said on Pentecost.

Celebrating Mass on May 23 at the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope said those who listen to the Holy Spirit are not "concerned with conservatives and progressives, traditionalists and innovators, right and left."

If adherence to an ideology becomes "our criteria, then the church has forgotten the Spirit," he added.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Holy Spirit "impels us to unity, to harmony, to the harmony of diversity. He makes us see ourselves as parts of the same body, brothers and sisters of one another," the pope said. "Let us look to the whole! The enemy wants diversity to become opposition and so he makes them become ideologies. Say no to ideologies, yes to the whole."

With pandemic restrictions slowly easing in Rome and across Italy, the Sunday Mass was celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica with an estimated 1,000 people, wearing masks and socially distanced.

Reflecting on the feast of Pentecost, the pope said the use of the word "Paraclete" is not only meant to describe the Holy Spirit as an "advocate" but also as a "comforter," especially in "times of difficulty like those we are presently experiencing due to the pandemic."

Only someone who makes us feel loved for who we are can give peace to our hearts

The comforts of the world, he explained, are like a pain reliever that offers only temporary relief but does not "cure the illness we carry deep within."

"Only someone who makes us feel loved for who we are can give peace to our hearts. The Holy Spirit, the love of God, does precisely that," the pope said. "He is the very love of God, who does not abandon us, for being present to those who are alone is itself a source of comfort."

In turn, Christians are called to "embody the comfort he brings" and to be near to others "not with trite words, but with prayer and closeness," he said.

The Holy Spirit, he added, is telling the church that today is a "time for comforting" and more joyfully proclaiming the Gospel rather than "combatting paganism" or "lamenting the drama of secularization."

Related News

"It is the time for pouring out love upon the world, yet not embracing worldliness," the pope said. "It is more the time for testifying to mercy, than for inculcating rules and regulations. It is the time of the Paraclete. It is the time of freedom of heart, in the Paraclete."

Continuing his homily, Pope Francis said that while the spirit of the Evil One deceives all to "yield to the allure and promptings of vice," the Holy Spirit is "the spirit of truth" that brings "thoughts and feelings" without forcing or imposing.

The Holy Spirit affirms to Christians "the primacy of today," which means living "in the present" and not being "paralyzed by rancor or memories of the past" nor fearful of the future, the pope said.

In affirming the "primacy of the whole," he continued, the Holy Spirit does not "mold isolated individuals" but rather "shapes us into a church in the wide variety of our charisms, into a unity that is never uniformity."

The church is human, but it is not merely a human organization, it is the temple of the Holy Spirit

The apostles, the pope explained, were people who had "contrary political ideas, different visions of the world" and who, upon receiving the Spirit, "learned to give primacy not to their human viewpoints but to the 'whole' that is God’s plan."

Lastly, the Holy Spirit affirms "the primacy of grace" and calls on all Christians to "put God before yourself," the pope said.

If the church only concerns itself with "our own projects, our structures, our plans for reform" then it will "bear no fruit," Pope Francis said.

"The church is human, but it is not merely a human organization, it is the temple of the Holy Spirit," he said. "Jesus brought the fire of the Spirit to the earth, and the church is reformed by the anointing of grace, the gratuity of the anointing of grace, the power of prayer, the joy of mission and the disarming beauty of poverty. Let us put God in first place!"

Also Read

Local consultation to start Vatican revision of synod process
Local consultation to start Vatican revision of synod process
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
Pope calls for focus on migration, climate, debt crises
Pope calls for focus on migration, climate, debt crises
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land
Red Cross nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain
Red Cross nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain
Prayer teaches perseverance in times of trial, says pope
Prayer teaches perseverance in times of trial, says pope

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians
May 24, 2021
Mary Help of Christians, protector of Chinese Catholics
May 24, 2021
Pope advances sainthood causes of missionary priest and martyred nun
May 24, 2021
Pakistani archbishop declares solidarity with Palestine
May 24, 2021
Pope Francis reflects on Jesuit founder's failed dreams
May 24, 2021
Timor-Leste postpones ex-priest's sex abuse trial again
May 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021

Features

Mary Help of Christians, protector of Chinese Catholics
May 24, 2021
Church centers offer dignity to abused women in South Korea
May 24, 2021
Asia, the hub of modern slavery
May 24, 2021
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican time and world time

Vatican time and world time
Winds of revolt blowing among Vaticans lay employees

Winds of revolt blowing among Vatican’s lay employees
Church in Spain denounces treatment of Moroccan migrants

Church in Spain denounces treatment of Moroccan migrants
The synodal process 20212023

The synodal process 2021-2023
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage

Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 24 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 24 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be a generous and cheerful giver

Lord, help me to be a generous and cheerful giver
Lord Jesus, help us to follow you like your disciples

Lord Jesus, help us to follow you like your disciples
Saint Bede the Venerable | Saint of the Day

Saint Bede the Venerable | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.