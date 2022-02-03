X
Myanmar

Pope calls for reconciliation in conflict-torn Myanmar

Francis has repeatedly called for military leaders to stop the violence and pursue dialogue to seek peace

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 03, 2022 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: February 03, 2022 07:07 AM GMT

Pope calls for reconciliation in conflict-torn Myanmar

Pope Francis addresses the faithful on the World Day of Consecrated Life at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Feb. 2. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has made a fresh plea for peace and reconciliation in conflict-torn Myanmar where life for many including Christians has been completely upended since last year’s military coup.

For more than a year “we have watched with pain the violence staining Myanmar with blood,” the pope said in a general audience on Feb. 2.

He joined an appeal by Myanmar bishops, calling on the international community to work for reconciliation between the parties involved.

“We cannot look away from the suffering of so many of our brothers and sisters. Let us ask God, in prayer, for consolation for that tormented population,” the pope stressed.

Pope Francis has spoken several times about the crisis in Myanmar, which he regards with much affection after visiting the country in 2017.

He has repeatedly called for military leaders to stop the violence, release all detained people and pursue dialogue to seek peace.

Fighting has intensified between junta forces and ethnic armed groups along with recently emerged people's defense forces in recent weeks

The pope’s attention to the people of Myanmar came when the Southeast Asian nation marked the first anniversary of the coup on Feb. 1.

The coup toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, abruptly ending a 10-year experiment with democracy.

It plunged the country into political turmoil with nationwide protests and armed resistance to the brutal military crackdown that followed.

Fighting has intensified between junta forces and ethnic armed groups along with recently emerged people's defense forces in recent weeks.

The junta has unleashed airstrikes and artillery shelling, forcing thousands of people including women, children, the elderly and the infirm to flee their homes to seek refuge in nearby jungles or churches in neighboring villages and towns.

Churches and other community institutions are being deliberately targeted by junta forces in the predominantly Christian Kayah, Chin and Karen states.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon recently appealed to the international community to pay much attention to the violence and atrocities in the beleaguered country.

“The world can show greater attention to solving the issues of Myanmar. Of course, the world is distracted by the terrible events in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Ethiopia, but Myanmar is also torn apart and the economy is collapsing,” he said.

Despite world leaders including Pope Francis calling for an end to the violence and pursuing peace, the junta has shown no signs of easing oppression of civilians including children in ethnic regions and villages where the Bamar majority resides.

ASEAN member states underline the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint 

At least 1,500 people have lost their lives in a brutal crackdown by the military and over 11,000 people have been detained since February.

The United Nations Security Council has called for an immediate cessation of violence and to ensure the safety of civilians in a beleaguered country.

“The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced persons. They condemned attacks on infrastructure, including health and education facilities,” the 15 council members said.

They also called for “the pursuance of dialogue with all parties concerned and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interest of the people of Myanmar.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged Myanmar’s military to implement a five-point peace plan and ensure the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance for thousands of people.

“ASEAN member states underline the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint as well as ensuring the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need on the basis of the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence,” ASEAN said in a chairman’s statement on Feb. 3.

