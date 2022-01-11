X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope calls for 'reality check' against vaccine misinformation

Individuals, governments urged to recognize the effectiveness and importance of immunizing as many people as possible

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: January 11, 2022 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2022 06:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
5

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
6

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
7

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
8

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
9

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders

Jan 10, 2022
10

Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
Pope calls for 'reality check' against vaccine misinformation

Pope Francis gives new year greetings to the diplomatic corps at the Vatican on Jan. 10. (Photo: AFP/Vatican Media)

The Covid-19 pandemic calls for an urgent reality check against baseless information and for increased efforts so everyone has access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools, Pope Francis told diplomats from around the world.

He urged individuals, governments and the international community to recognize the effectiveness and importance of immunizing as many people as possible as part of fighting the pandemic, which he called a "grave moment in the life of humanity."

"Vaccines are not a magical means of healing, yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease," the pope told ambassadors from the 183 countries that have diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

At his annual meeting with the diplomatic corps Jan. 10, the pope also told them that facing today's challenges "will require humanity to join together as one great family that, starting from different viewpoints, should prove capable of finding common solutions for the good of all."

In his speech, the pope highlighted his hopes and concerns regarding the state of the world, ongoing wars and violence, the arms trade, today's "cancel culture," the treatment of migrants, the importance of increased funding for education and the need to step-up efforts for universal vaccinations for Covid-19.

Recalling the passing of Archbishop Aldo Giordano, a well-respected Vatican diplomat who died of C0vid-19 in December, the pope told the ambassadors the fight against the pandemic still calls for "significant effort" by everyone -- on a personal, political and international level.

Every ideological statement severs the bond of human reason with the objective reality of things

Effective vaccination campaigns have decreased the risk of the "severe repercussions of the disease," he said. "It is therefore important to continue the effort to immunize the general population as much as possible."

Individuals have a duty to care for themselves and their health, which includes "respect for the health of those around us," he said. But "sadly we are finding increasingly that we live in a world of strong ideological divides" where people let themselves be influenced by ideologies built upon "baseless information or poorly documented facts."

"Every ideological statement severs the bond of human reason with the objective reality of things," he said. "The pandemic, on the other hand, urges us to adopt a sort of 'reality therapy' that makes us confront the problem head on and adopt suitable remedies to resolve it."

Governments can help by engaging citizens more and fostering constructive discussion, he said. "The lack of resolute decision-making and clear communication generates confusion, creates mistrust and undermines social cohesion, fueling new tensions. The result is a 'social relativism' detrimental to harmony and unity."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Another area of concern, he said, is the field of multilateral diplomacy, which is undergoing "a crisis of trust" due to the reduced credibility of many institutions.

When social or governmental agencies make important resolutions or decisions "without a genuine process of negotiation in which all countries have a say," the imbalance generates disaffection toward these groups and makes them "less and less effective in confronting global challenges," he said.

The pope also criticized a "form of ideological colonization" that "leaves no room for freedom of expression." He said it "is now taking the form of the 'cancel culture' invading many circles and public institutions."

"Under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up cancelling all sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions that defend a respectful and balanced understanding of various sensibilities," he said.

Effective and respectful multilateral diplomacy is possible, he said, but it calls for mutual trust, the willingness to listen and share different views and to come to agreement and walk together.

The pope lamented the ongoing conflicts or tensions in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Ethiopia, Ukraine and Myanmar, among other places.

And he encouraged Israel and Palestine to "rebuild mutual trust and resume speaking directly to each other, in order to reach the point where they can live in two states, side by side, in peace and security, without hatred and resentment, but the healing born of mutual forgiveness."

There is a need to overcome indifference and to reject the idea that migrants are a problem for others

He told the diplomatic corps these conflicts are worsened by the abundance and ready availability of weapons. "We deceive ourselves into thinking that these weapons serve to dissuade potential aggressors."

Autonomous weapons' systems must come under international scrutiny and nuclear arms must be abolished, he said, saying they "are an inadequate and inappropriate means of responding to security threats" and their possession "is immoral."

Pope Francis also called for increased funding of education, which is critical for young people's spiritual, moral and social growth.

"It pains me, then, to acknowledge that in different educational settings -- parishes and schools -- the abuse of minors has occurred," he said. "These are crimes, and they call for a firm resolve to investigate them fully, examining each case to ascertain responsibility, to ensure justice to the victims and to prevent similar atrocities from taking place in the future."

The pope also thanked those who work to ensure that migrants "are welcomed and protected, and to support their human promotion and integration in the countries that have received them."

Some states face great difficulties with a large influx of people, he said, and "no one can be asked to do what is impossible for them, yet there is a clear difference between accepting, albeit in a limited way, and rejecting completely."

"There is a need to overcome indifference and to reject the idea that migrants are a problem for others" and, instead, to adopt coherent and comprehensive ways to coordinate policies on migration and asylum, the pope said.

"The issue of migration, together with the pandemic and climate change, has clearly demonstrated that we cannot be saved alone and by ourselves," he said, calling for people to recover "our sense of shared identity as a single human family."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Pope encourages business leaders to put employees first
Pope encourages business leaders to put employees first
Ordinary people can be excellent Christian witnesses, pope says
Ordinary people can be excellent Christian witnesses, pope says
Vatican newspaper remembers siege as attack on US democracy
Vatican newspaper remembers siege as attack on US democracy
German pilgrims hand pope 'reform manifesto' critical of Synodal Path
German pilgrims hand pope 'reform manifesto' critical of Synodal Path
On New Year's, pope says a mature faith is realistic, but hope-filled
On New Year's, pope says a mature faith is realistic, but hope-filled
Support Us

Latest News

One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing
Jan 11, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
Jan 11, 2022
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
Jan 11, 2022
Pope thanks Korean Church for donations to vaccine fund
Jan 11, 2022
Philippine bishop blasts medicine hoarders
Jan 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022

Features

Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Jan 11, 2022
Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud
Pope condemns cancel culture backs vaccines in state of the world address

Pope condemns "cancel culture", backs vaccines in state of the world address
What a difference a year makes or maybe not

What a difference a year makes... or maybe not
Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president

Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.