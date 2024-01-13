News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope calls for preservation of church's audiovisual archives

The pope welcomed a foundation's project to restore the films the Vatican Film Library has on different holy years

Pope calls for preservation of church's audiovisual archives

Pope Francis gives candies to a child as he greets people at the end of the weekly general audience on Jan. 10 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, OSV News

By Carol Glatz, OSV News

Published: January 13, 2024 05:09 AM GMT

Updated: January 13, 2024 05:11 AM GMT

There is a growing and urgent need to invest in and plan concrete initiatives to preserve and share the Catholic Church's rich but fragile audiovisual heritage, Pope Francis said.

By investing now, he said, "the economic costs will certainly be lower than those that will be paid from a historical, cultural and religious point of view with the irreparable loss of so much Catholic audiovisual heritage."

The pope's comments came in a written address he prepared and handed out to members of the board of directors and the scientific committee of the Audiovisual Memories of Catholicism Foundation (Fondazione MAC) during an audience at the Vatican Jan. 12.

The foundation was created in 2023 to save, preserve and promote the accessibility of audiovisual and other media archives related to Catholicism. It seeks to encourage restoration projects, connect archives and film libraries, promote the digitization of archival materials and work to have those already digitized find a common space for sharing results.

"Indeed, it is known that, due to their specific characteristics, audiovisual documentation has management costs that many archival institutions struggle to cope with, both in terms of time and economic and human resources," the pope wrote in his text.

That is why developing a unified direction for how to proceed and developing shared solutions to common problems appear to be "the only viable way forward today," he wrote.

"The urgency to invest and plan specific actions in this field is therefore impelling," he said, since the costs of investing in preservation are lower than the price of forever losing such a heritage.

The pope praised the foundation's current initiatives and urged them to begin a new one: begin sorting, according to updated scientific guidelines, the patrimony of the Vatican Film Library.

Although "modest" in how much is present in its archives, what is of particular value is interest in the "methods of acquiring the audiovisual documentation preserved there, according to the lines dictated by my predecessors," from a historical-cultural point of view, he wrote.

The pope welcomed the foundation's project to restore the films the Vatican Film Library has on the different holy years. "In view of the 2025 Holy Year, it seems to me a virtuous way to show everyone a possible and necessary path to value our rich but fragile ecclesiastical audiovisual heritage."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cardinal says debate about blessings is part of church life Cardinal says debate about blessings is part of church life
Catholic aid agency's staff remain in Yemen amid airstrikes Catholic aid agency's staff remain in Yemen amid airstrikes
Pope calls for preservation of church's audiovisual archives Pope calls for preservation of church's audiovisual archives
Phil prosecutor dismisses Duterte death threat case Phil prosecutor dismisses Duterte death threat case
Taiwanese vote in key election under China threats Taiwanese vote in key election under China threats
China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Diocese of Banmaw

Diocese of Banmaw

Banmaw Diocese is situated in the southeast part of the Kachin State and borders China to the east, Myitkyina Diocese

Read more
Diocese of Kalyan

Diocese of Kalyan

In a land area of 145,663 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Greater Bombay, Thane,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.