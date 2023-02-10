Pope calls for global solidarity after catastrophic quake in Turkey, Syria

Pope Francis joined the world to grieve and to seek global solidarity after the massive loss of lives in a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for global solidarity with Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake and thanked those risking their lives to help. About 15,000 people have been confirmed dead following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Experts warn the death toll might rise further as rescuers made frantic efforts near the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the globe and world powers expressed condolences and promised to offer aid.
During the general audience at the Vatican, the pope said he prays and expresses closeness to the victims and those suffering due to the devastating disaster.
Reports say freezing temperatures deepened the misery for survivors while rescuers raced to save countless people still trapped under rubble. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the massive earthquake, which is one of the deadliest to occur in this century.
People stand near a bonfire amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, on Feb. 8, two days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. (Photo: AFP)
A radical Hindu group in India has asked the government to stop special benefits for tribal people who converted to Christianity or Islam. The call came as two Christian-majority states – Meghalaya and Nagaland – are scheduled to hold state elections at the end of February.
Indian government runs affirmative action programs for disadvantaged communities officially listed as Scheduled Tribes. Millions of people from the ethnic tribal communities on the list are eligible for social welfare benefits like educational scholarships and job quotas in government institutions.
Tribal people pray in Ranchi after the Jharkhand government passed a resolution to recognize their tribal religion on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: supplied)
The Hindu group plans to hold a mass demonstration at Guwahati city of Assam and march to the state capital Dispur, on Sunday, to demand federal and state governments make constitutional amendments to prevent tribal Christians from drawing the benefits.
Christian leaders alleged that the Hindu group’s demand is a political conspiracy to create divisions among tribal people on religious lines.
Pakistani Catholics paid tributes to former military chief and ex-President General Pervez Musharraf, hailing him for his statesmanship and support to the country’s religious minorities.
Musharraf died last Sunday in Dubai at the age of 79. He ruled the strife-torn South Asian country for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999. He headed the country at the time when the United States started the global war on terror in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
St Pope John Paul II with General Pervez Musharraf during a meeting in the Vatican City on Sept. 30, 2004. (Photo: file)
Father Inayat Barnard, the chaplain of Caritas Pakistan, remembered General Musharraf as a great statesman who attempted to make the nation free from terrorism and corruption. Bishop Yousaf Sohan of Multan remembered the late president for supporting vulnerable religious minorities.
Musharraf was born in Delhi in British India on Aug. 11, 1943. His family and millions of other Muslims migrated to Pakistan following the British-imposed partition of India in 1947. He studied in church-run institutes before joining the military in 1961.
Hong Kong’s prosecutors accused 47 pro-democracy activists including former lawmakers of subversion and conspiracy against the city’s government.
During the largest trial under the repressive national security law that began on Monday, state prosecutors alleged that the defendants had plotted to use their majority in the city’s legislature as a “lethal constitutional weapon.” Among the defendants, 16 pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit subversion, whereas 31 pleaded guilty.
Benny Tai, a legal scholar and politician in Hong Kong is among 47 pro-democracy figures accused of subversion and conspiracy against the government in the city's largest national security trial. (File photo: AFP)
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Chau in his opening remarks of the trial urged the court to consider the 2019 anti-extradition bill unrest as a relevant context in the case. He said the unrest led to escalating violence, vandalism, and arson.
If found guilty of the crimes, the defendants face life imprisonment under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law enacted in 2020. Critics say Beijing’s repressive policy has cast a lethal blow to the autonomy, basic freedoms and rights people in the former British colony enjoyed under the “one country, two systems” framework.
Members of a Protestant House Church in northern China, forcibly shut down last year, launched a prayer campaign for the well-being of detained pastors, leaders, and their family members amid a government crackdown.
Five prayer requests were sent to the members as the authorities in the Yadou district of Shanxi province have continued an investigation into the Linfen Covenant House Church. The church and a church-run school were shut down last November, citing unauthorized religious and educational activities.
A Church is seen at Linfen in China's northern Shaanxi province in this file photo. Members of the Linfen Covenant House Church have circulated prayer requests for the well-being of detained leaders and pastors amid a government crackdown. (Photo: China Christian Daily)
Last August, police arrested the church’s preachers – Li Jie and Han Xiaodong – and placed them under house arrest. Later, following interrogations of church members, police arrested Wang Qiang, a leader, and co-worker of the church.
The three arrested were charged with “fraud” allegedly based on testimonies of church members that they “defrauded” congregants through tithings and offerings. The church reportedly came under fire after the leaders refused to join the state-run Three-Self Patriotic Movement.
In conflict-torn Myanmar, another Catholic Church was hit by military forces. Two artillery shells fell on Our Lady of Sorrow Church in Pekhon diocese following intense fighting between the military and rebel groups in Christian-majority Kayah state last Saturday.
No casualties were reported, but the roof and ceiling of the church in Hwarikhu parish were damaged. At least 10 houses were also destroyed.
Our Lady of Sorrow Church was damaged by shells fired by the military in Pekhon diocese in Myanmar on Feb.4. ( Photo: supplied)
Reports indicate thousands of people from the parish fled following indiscriminate shelling by the military on the border of Kayah and Shan states. Hwarikhu parish covers the southern Shan and Kayah states.
Along with Loikaw diocese, Pekhon is one of the worst affected Christian-majority areas, where at least 10 Catholic churches have been destroyed by the army. At least six churches in the diocese have been closed, while churches, including the Sacred Heart Cathedral, have been repeatedly attacked and damaged.
The Catholic Church in Timor-Leste will assist to ensure upcoming parliamentary elections are peaceful, as previous polls were marred by violence. The declaration was made in a joint press conference of the Timorese Bishops' Conference and the National Election Commission last Thursday.
National Election Commission Chairman Jose Belo indicated the commission will work with the church to help create a good environment for the upcoming parliamentary elections in May this year. The church and the commission plan to collaborate in developing various civic education activities and field election monitoring teams throughout the country.
Cardinal Virgílio do Carmo da Silva of Dili (right) and National Election Commission president, Jose Belo during a press conference on Feb. 2. (Photo: Dili archdiocese)
According to Cardinal Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva of Dili, the church would offer special prayers for peace in all parishes during the campaign as well as before and after the election. Timor-Leste has a dark history of political conflicts, a result of ongoing tensions between former freedom fighters who battled for the tiny nation’s independence from Indonesia.
The rivalry between Xanana Gusmao of The National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction and Mari Alkatiri of the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor Party has triggered a political stalemate and acts of violence.
About 2,000 people gathered at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in Quang tri province of central Vietnam to mark the 35th anniversary of the Marriage-Family Enrichment Program.
Four bishops and 30 priests also attended the three-day program that ended last Thursday. The marriage program is credited for helping Catholics live a faithful and happy married life.
Vietnamese couples from around the world attend the gathering at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in Quang Tri on Feb. 1. (Photo: UCA News)
Jesuit Father Peter Chu Quang Minh started the program in the US in 1987 to teach Vietnamese refugees how to live as good Catholics, maintain traditional family values and build a happy life in their new home. Father Minh, 85, who had fled to the US in 1975, introduced the program in his home country for the first time in 2003.
Over 40,000 Vietnamese couples in Vietnam, Japan, Australia, Europe and North America have joined the program since it was introduced. Catholic couples testified that the program helped them deepen their marriage bonds and have happy families.
Catholic bishops in Japan have collected more than 100,000 signatures in a campaign against the possible tightening of the country’s immigrant law, calling it oppressive to refugees and immigrants. The campaign began in December 2021 and is ongoing as the government plans to toughen the Immigration Control Act.
Parliament reportedly rejected a proposal to make the law more stringent in 2021, but the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to reintroduce amendments this year. Proposed changes include children, whose parents do not have residency status in Japan, being deported along with their parents despite being born and raised in Japan.
The sister of a Sri Lankan woman, Wishma Sandamali, who died while in Japanese immigration detention in 2021, speaks during a press conference in this file image. (Photo: AFP)
Changes also include locking up immigrants without a residency permit in detention centers indefinitely and drastically reducing the "special permit system" and restricting the possibilities of re-entry.
The bishops’ commission on refugees and migrants along with six civil society organizations issued a joint statement opposing the bill saying it "oppresses refugees and endangers the lives of those who do not yet have residency status."
