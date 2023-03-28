Pope calls for 'ethical and responsible' AI development

Pope Francis says artificial intelligence must be used to promote human dignity and the common good
Pope Francis addresses Minerva Dialogues. (Photo: Vatican Media)
Pope Francis asked tech leaders to measure the value of their innovations not in processing power or profit potential, but in their capacity to promote human dignity.
In a meeting at the Vatican March 27 with scientists, engineers, businesspeople and lawyers working across the tech industry, the pope reflected on the social and cultural impact of artificial intelligence.
The benefits of artificial intelligence and automated learning for humanity will be realized only if developers act in an "ethical and responsible way" that respects the intrinsic dignity of each person, the pope said.
But he expressed concern that such respect is missing when, for instance, artificially intelligent software is used in producing legal sentences by analyzing an individual's criminal record and generalized data.
"An individual's past behavior should not be used to deny him or her the opportunity to change, grow and contribute to society," he said. "We cannot allow algorithms to limit or condition respect for human dignity, nor can we allow them to exclude compassion, mercy, forgiveness and, above all, an openness to hope for personal change."
Technology experts fear that the data used to build algorithms in artificially intelligent legal software may amplify pre-existing biases in justice systems, further oppressing already marginalized groups.
"That data can be contaminated by prejudices and social preconceptions," said the pope. "The fundamental value of a person cannot be measured by a set of data."
He noted how digital technologies have increased global inequality both economically and in terms of political and social influence. Such inequality, he said, is rooted in a "false sense of meritocracy."
"There is a risk of conceiving the economic advantage of a few as earned or merited, while the poverty of many is seen, in a certain way, as their fault," he said.
Pope Francis invited the industry leaders to consider how their innovations may create a more equal and inclusive society.
"Are our national and international institutions able to hold technology companies accountable for the social and cultural impact of their products? Is there are a risk that increased inequality can compromise our sense of human and social solidarity?" he asked.
The pope recalled the ethical principles in AI development agreed to by religious, government and tech industry leaders at the Vatican: transparency, inclusion, responsibility, impartiality, reliability, security and privacy.
In January, executives from Microsoft and IBM as well as representatives from the Muslim and Jewish communities met at the Vatican to sign a document calling for a human-centered approach to AI development in which the principles were agreed upon.
The document advocated for establishing "an outlook in which AI is developed with a focus not on technology, but rather for the good of humanity and of the environment."
At the March meeting, the pope thanked the tech leaders for engaging in discussions on responsible technology use that are "open to religious values," and said that dialogue between religious believers and non-believers on science and ethics "is a path to peacebuilding and integral human development."
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
The Diocese of Qizhou/Kichow/Qichun was a diocese located in the city of Qizhou in
Pope Pius XI established apostolic prefecture Yongnian on May 24, 1929. It was raised as an apostolic vicariate on
In a land area of 1,665 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kanyakumari, the southern most district in
The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...
Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...
St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...