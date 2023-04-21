News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope calls for end to culture of waste

Pope Francis' remarks came during an audience with a delegation of religious and civic leaders from Manchester

Pope calls for end to culture of waste

Pope Francis receives Interfaith Leaders of Greater Manchester. (Photo: Vatican news)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 21, 2023 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2023 06:08 AM GMT

The world needs new economic models that respect human dignity and protect creation, Pope Francis told an interfaith delegation from England.

Responding to the needs of people and the environment "also requires a determination to overcome the 'throwaway' culture of waste generated by present-day consumerism and by a globalized indifference that inhibits efforts to address these human and social problems in the light of the common good," he said April 20.

"We need, in a word, to acknowledge that the environmental and social crisis of our time are not two separate crises but one," which, therefore, requires "the creation of new and farsighted economic models," he said.

The pope's remarks came during an audience at the Vatican with a delegation of religious and civic leaders from Manchester.

Pope Francis recalled the city's legacy of having been a major center of manufacturing during the Industrial Revolution with its "immense technical and economic progress, together with an admittedly negative impact on the human and natural environment."

"It has become increasingly evident, in fact, that our present commitment to safeguarding God's gift of creation must be part of a broader effort to promote an integral ecology that respects both the dignity and value of each human person and acknowledges the tragic effects of environmental degradation on the lives of the poor," the pope said.

He expressed his appreciation for the delegation's efforts "as religious and political leaders to raise awareness of the urgent need to protect the environment and to work concretely to address the effects of climate change."

"You play an important role in contributing to a much-needed 'ecological conversion' grounded in the values of respect for nature, sobriety, human solidarity and concern for the future of our societies," he said.

An essential part of this change, he said, is the commitment by men and women of faith "to forming the minds and hearts of the young and seconding their demand for a change of course and for farsighted policies that have as their goal a sustainable and integral human development."

The interfaith delegation was led by Bishop John Arnold of Salford and the Rev. Rogers Govender, the Anglican dean of Manchester, and included Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, as well as Jewish, Sikh and Hindu representatives.

Dean Govender founded the interfaith group, Our Faith, Our Planet, to see how the city's faith communities could address issues of climate change.

The Religion Media Centre reported April 14 that Bishop Arnold said, "by leading this delegation, we look to use our influence in the wider community, to people of all faiths and none, leading by example and sharing opportunities to learn from each other as we respond to the ecological crisis."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2) Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2)
‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church ‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church
Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks
Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension
Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings
Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.