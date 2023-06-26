News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope 'breaks taboo' by praying for missing Vatican teen

Emanuela Orlandi's family has campaigned for the truth after she disappeared while returning home in Rome on June 22, 1983

Pope 'breaks taboo' by praying for missing Vatican teen

People hold placards with Emanuela Orlandi's portrait at the end of Pope's Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on June 25. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Vatican City

By AFP, Vatican City

Published: June 26, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: June 26, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the family of a teenager who went missing 40 years ago this week, an intervention her brother hailed as a sign the Vatican was finally engaging seriously with its most famous cold case.

Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22, 1983.

Decades of speculation followed over what happened to her, with suggestions that mobsters, the secret services, or a Vatican conspiracy were to blame -- theories that sparked a hit Netflix series.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

After his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican, Pope Francis said he wanted to use the anniversary "to once again express my closeness to the family, above all her mother, and assure them of my prayers".

"I extend my remembrance to all the families who bear the pain of a loved one who has disappeared," he added.

Orlandi's family has for years campaigned for the truth and in January the Vatican's chief prosecutor opened a file into the case.

On Thursday's anniversary, the Vatican revealed he had forwarded his findings to the Rome prosecutor's office, which is conducting its own probe.

There had been "some lines of inquiry worthy of further investigation", the Vatican said in a statement, without giving further details.

But it said it had collected evidence from Vatican institutions and accounts from senior officials at the time.

The Vatican has been accused of obstructing investigation efforts over the decades, but Orlandi's brother Pietro expressed hope Sunday that some progress might finally be made.

"The Emanuela Orlandi taboo has finally been broken," he told reporters after leading a sit-in near the Vatican and then going to listen to the pope.

"The fact of praying is a sign of hope of reaching the truth."

Pietro Orlandi told AFP "these words are already a big step that we had been asking for for years and years and it had never happened".

But he added: "We expect acts after these words."

Italy's lower chamber of parliament agreed in March to set up a commission to investigate Orlandi's case and that of another Vatican teenager, Mirella Gregori, who disappeared a few weeks earlier.

But it remains under discussion in the upper chamber, the Senate.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholics burn Vatican appointee’s circular on Indian liturgy row Catholics burn Vatican appointee’s circular on Indian liturgy row
Faith in a post-modern world Faith in a post-modern world
Christians, civil society urge peace in riot-hit Indian state Christians, civil society urge peace in riot-hit Indian state
Religious freedom declines further in Asia: papal charity Religious freedom declines further in Asia: papal charity
Last of Bangladesh’s Buddhist Rakhines wage a losing war Last of Bangladesh’s Buddhist Rakhines wage a losing war
Rights group decries Bangladesh’s war crimes death penalty Rights group decries Bangladesh’s war crimes death penalty
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Diocese of Nakhon Sawan

Diocese of Nakhon Sawan

The Diocese of Nakhon Sawan was created on Feb. 25, 1967, after it was carved out from the Archdiocese of Bangkok. It

Read more
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.