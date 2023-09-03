News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Pope asks nations to dialogue at Mongolia faith gathering

Religions share a great responsibility to establish peace and harmony in the world, pope says

Pope asks nations to dialogue at Mongolia faith gathering

Pope Francis (C) attends an Ecumenical and interreligious meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 3, 2023. Pope Francis will show support for interfaith dialogue during his final full day in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, a visit that has seen him seek to build bridges with China. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

AFP and Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By AFP and Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: September 03, 2023 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: September 03, 2023 06:41 AM GMT

Pope Francis lauded religion's power to resolve conflict and promote peace on Sept. 2, on his final full day in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar for a visit that has seen him seek to build bridges with neighboring China.

The inter-religious gathering united some 10 leaders and hundreds of others from major religions in Mongolia, which observers see as the 86-year-old pope’s tacit message to the nation's neighbors, in particular China, that spirituality is healthy for societies and not a threat.

The religious leaders meeting “together in one place already sends a message: it shows that the religious traditions, for all their distinctiveness and diversity, have impressive potential for the benefit of society as a whole.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The morning address took place in the intimate Hun Theatre, nestled in the low mountains surrounding the city and designed in the round shape of the nomadic "ger" dwelling.

Christian leaders, as well as representatives of Buddhism and Shamanism, Islam and Judaism, Hinduism, the Russian Orthodox Church, Mormonism, Baha'i and others, attended the program.

“If the leaders of nations were to choose the path of encounter and dialogue with others, it would be a decisive contribution to ending the conflicts continuing to afflict so many of the world's peoples,” Francis said.

Mongolia, which became a democracy in 1992 following long years of communist rule, allows religious freedom.

The Vatican has strained relations with landlocked Mongolia's neighbors — China and Russia.

The Vatican continues parleys to streamline its relations with China, which was once part of the larger Mongol empire. It has also unsuccessfully attempted to broker peace between warring Ukraine and Russia.   

Pope Francis said  it was “impressive” that Kharakorum, the ancient Mongolian capital, housed places of worship belonging to different creeds within its walls, “thus exemplifying a commendable harmony.”

He said the world harmony has “Asian accents” as it is a “special relationship born of the creative interplay of differing realities, without imposition or amalgamation, but with complete respect for their differences, in view of a serene life in common.”

“I ask myself: Who, more than believers, is called to work for harmony among all?” he told the religious leaders.

Narrowness, unilateral imposition, fundamentalism, and ideological constraint destroy fraternity. They fuel tensions and compromise peace. But harmony flourishes through kindness, the pope said.

He referred to India’s non-violent independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, who said religions are called to offer the world this harmony.

He said they were meeting “together as the humble heirs of ancient schools of wisdom. In our encounter with one another, we want to share the great treasure we have received, for the sake of enriching humanity.

Asia has much to offer and Mongolia, “which lies at the heart of this continent, possesses a great patrimony of wisdom that its various religions have helped to create and that I would like to urge all to explore and appreciate,” the pope said.

He then listed ten aspects, including a healthy relationship to tradition, respect for your elders care for the environment, a sense of frugality, respect for simplicity and a culture that pursues the good of individuals and of the community.

Leaders of religion share a great responsibility, “especially in this period of history, for we are called to testify to the teachings we profess by the way we act; we must not contradict them and thus become a cause of scandal,” he said.

“There can be no mixing, then, of religious beliefs and violence, of holiness and oppression, of religious traditions and sectarianism,” he stressed without mentioning any country.

However, the pope referred to Buddhist communities and said past sufferings strengthen religions to transform “senseless violence into wisdom of life, devastating evil into constructive goodness.”

In a world beset by conflict and discord, the joint effort of religions to “promote dialogue and the building of a better world will not be in vain. Let us cultivate hope,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Young Mongolian Catholics thrilled to join papal Mass Young Mongolian Catholics thrilled to join papal Mass
Mongolian faith leaders join pope to stress world peace Mongolian faith leaders join pope to stress world peace
Pope asks nations to dialogue at Mongolia faith gathering Pope asks nations to dialogue at Mongolia faith gathering
Chinese flock to Mongolia hoping for papal visit of their own Chinese flock to Mongolia hoping for papal visit of their own
Papal visit places Mongolian Church on global map Papal visit places Mongolian Church on global map
Pope lauds Mongolia's clergy, laity for their ‘charitable' deeds Pope lauds Mongolia's clergy, laity for their ‘charitable' deeds
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Shantou

Diocese of Shantou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shantou/Swatow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Diocese of Cochin

Diocese of Cochin

The territory of the diocese of Cochin covers 235 square kilometers in Kerala state. It is situated between the Arabian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.