News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope asks Vietnamese Catholics to love their faith, nation

Opening of an Office of the Resident Papal Representative will mark a new chapter for the country's 6.5 million Catholics

Pope asks Vietnamese Catholics to love their faith, nation

This photo taken and handout on July 27 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis and Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong during a private audience at The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: September 30, 2023 05:59 AM GMT

Updated: September 30, 2023 06:04 AM GMT

When Christians enjoy religious freedom, the practice of their faith and its commandment to love others encourages dialogue and contributes to the good of the nation, Pope Francis told Vietnamese Catholics.

In a letter marking the Vatican's agreement with Vietnam's communist government to have an Office of the Resident Papal Representative and a full-time diplomat in the country, Pope Francis said that "the Catholic faithful can foster dialogue and engender hope for the country whenever conditions favorable to the exercise of religious freedom are implemented."

The opening of the office was announced in late July during a visit to the Vatican by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Vatican and Vietnam, which has an estimated 6.5 million Catholics, do not have full diplomatic relations, but since 2011 the Vatican has had a nonresident papal representative to Vietnam.

The papal representative will "provide support to the Vietnamese Catholic community in their undertakings in the spirit of the law and, always inspired by the magisterium of the church, to fulfill the vocation of 'accompanying the nation' and to be 'good Catholics and good citizens,' and contribute to the development of the country," said the July statement announcing the new agreement.

In his letter to the country's Catholics, published Sept. 29, Pope Francis told them Vietnamese Catholicism "was born and grew over many generations rooted in the commandment: 'You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.'"

"Indeed," he said, "love is the measure of faith, and faith is the soul of love, never forgetting that love for God and neighbor are two sides of the same coin."

Negotiations with the government have been long and patient, he said, but he is certain "further progress will be possible, recognizing convergences and respecting differences."

The key, the pope said, was that officials from the government and from the Vatican "were able to walk together, listening to each other and arriving at a mutual understanding. Although each of them came from different backgrounds and experiences of life, it did not prevent them from seeking together the best way forward for the good of the Vietnamese people and the church."

Being "daughters and sons of the church and at the same time citizens of Vietnam," he said, Vietnamese Catholics are called to make their contributions to "to building a just, supportive and fair society."

Quoting Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis said the intention of the church "is certainly not to replace government leaders; she wishes only to be able to play a just role in the nation's life, at the service of the whole people, in a spirit of dialogue and respectful collaboration."

The best way to do that, Pope Francis said, is through "the concrete practice of charity" in response to "the cry of the poor."

"This spirit has always enlivened the Catholic community in your country," the pope said, which is why it has been "a leaven in society, accompanying it in its development and contributing to its progress as faithful, responsible and credible believers."

Pope Francis also quoted St. John XXIII's encyclical letter, "Peace on Earth," expressing the hope that, "by establishing contact with one another and by a policy of negotiation, nations will come to a better recognition of the natural ties that bind them together as men and women. We are hopeful, too, that they will come to a fairer realization of one of the cardinal duties deriving from our common nature: namely, that love, not fear, must dominate the relationships between individuals and between nations."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Baltimore Archdiocese to resolve abuse claims, continue ministries Baltimore Archdiocese to resolve abuse claims, continue ministries
Pope asks Vietnamese Catholics to love their faith, nation Pope asks Vietnamese Catholics to love their faith, nation
Pope's process for synod is 'like a living body,' says participant Pope's process for synod is 'like a living body,' says participant
Pope Francis to appoint 21 new cardinals, looking past the West Pope Francis to appoint 21 new cardinals, looking past the West
China accused of forcibly separating Uyghur children China accused of forcibly separating Uyghur children
Indonesian families face grief year after stadium crush Indonesian families face grief year after stadium crush
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Idukki

Diocese of Idukki

The diocese of Idukki belongs to the Syro Malabar rite. It has an area of 3,000 square kilometers comprising Idukki

Read more
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Diocese of Ajmer

Diocese of Ajmer

With a land area of 146, 680 square kilometers, Ajmer diocese covers 12 civil districts in Rajasthan state: Ajmer,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.