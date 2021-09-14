X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope asks Slovakia's Christian leaders to unite

Pope Francis is on a three-day visit to Slovakia for meetings with the country's President, the Jewish and Roma communities

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: September 14, 2021 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: September 14, 2021 05:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
5

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
6

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
7

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
8

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
9

Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan

Sep 13, 2021
10

Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace

Sep 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope asks Slovakia's Christian leaders to unite

This handout photo taken and provided by the Vatican press office, the Vatican Media, on September 12, 2021 shows Pope Francis being welcomed by a child wearing a traditional costume upon arrival at Bratislava's Milan Rastislav Stefanik International airport in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered on the tarmac of Bratislava international airport on Sept. 12 to welcome Pope Francis for a visit of less than 72 hours.

As Pope Francis made his way down the steps of the plane, the crowd, some of whom were dressed in traditional Slovak clothing, waved yellow and white flags and cheered. Two children presented him with bread and salt, a traditional gift presented to honored guests.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputová greeted Pope Francis, who arrived in the country from Budapest, Hungary, where he met with religious and government leaders and celebrated the closing Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress.

After his arrival in Bratislava, the pope was whisked away to the apostolic nunciature, where he met with ecumenical leaders and reflected on the freedom shared in the country "after years of atheistic persecution, when religious freedom was stifled or harshly repressed."

He warned them against "the temptation to return to bondage, not that of a regime, but one even worse: an interior bondage."

The pope explained that often, when one feels that "things have quieted down" and settle into the hope "of a peaceful and tranquil life," the goal is no longer freedom but instead in "the staking out of spaces and privileges, which as far as the Gospel is concerned, are bread and little else."

"Let us not be concerned only with the things that can benefit our individual communities," the pope said. "The freedom of our brothers and sisters is also our freedom, since our freedom is not complete without theirs."

Drawing from the example of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, the ninth-century missionary brothers who evangelized Central and Eastern Europe before the division of Catholicism and Orthodoxy, the pope said the evangelization of Slovakia "began with brotherhood."

Pope Francis prayed that the saintly brothers would intercede for all religious faiths in the country so that "they help us to persevere on our journey by fostering our fraternal communion."

"For that matter, how can we hope that Europe will rediscover its Christian roots when we ourselves are not rooted in full communion? How can we dream of a Europe free of ideologies if we lack the courage to put the freedom of Christ before the needs of individual groups of believers?" the pope asked.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"It is hard to expect Europe to be increasingly influenced and enriched by the Gospel if we are untroubled by the fact that on this continent we are not yet fully united and are unconcerned for one another," he said.

Among those present at the meeting were Metropolitan Rastislav, head of the Orthodox Church in the Czech and Slovak Republics; Lutheran Bishop Ivan Elko, president of the Ecumenical Council of Churches in Slovakia; and Richard Duda, president of the Central Union of Jewish Religious Communities.

Afterward, Pope Francis met privately with members of the Jesuits in Slovakia.

He was schedule to meet with representatives of Slovakia's Jewish community, as well as Catholic and government leaders, Sept. 13. The following day, he was to travel to Košice and Prešov for meetings with the Roma community and young people and a meeting and Divine Liturgy with Byzantine Catholics. Before returning to Rome Sept. 15, he was scheduled to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Sorrows in Šaštín-Stráže.

The government mandated that anyone attending a papal event must have a COVID-19 vaccine.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Letter from Rome: Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Letter from Rome: Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Pope meets unusual pilgrim with message of hope for refugees
Pope meets unusual pilgrim with message of hope for refugees
Use Gospel as a guide, not an ideology, pope tells Claretians
Use Gospel as a guide, not an ideology, pope tells Claretians
Vatican issues guidance for dioceses to begin synodal path
Vatican issues guidance for dioceses to begin synodal path
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Pope plans to visit climate conference in Scotland
Pope plans to visit climate conference in Scotland
Support Us

Latest News

Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
India’s Supreme Court to hear plea against curbs on foreign funding
Sep 14, 2021
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Sep 14, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too
Sep 13, 2021

Features

UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 14 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 14 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.