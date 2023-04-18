News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope asks mentally disabled, caretakers to be missionaries

Pope Francis was meeting with members of the Mother of Hope of Talavera de la Reina Foundation, Spain

Pope Francis waves to attendees from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Regina Caeli prayer on April 16 in The Vatican

Pope Francis waves to attendees from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Regina Caeli prayer on April 16 in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

Published: April 18, 2023 05:01 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2023 05:03 AM GMT

Everyone has gifts and talents that can be a public witness to God's love and mercy, Pope Francis told a group of people with intellectual disabilities and their teachers.

"It is beautiful that in our smallness we can be witnesses of Jesus, missionaries of mercy, missionaries of his love," the pope said April 15. "Jesus looks at us and is happy at our effort and the love we are able to transmit."

Pope Francis made his comments in a meeting with members of the Mother of Hope of Talavera de la Reina Foundation, a project of the Archdiocese of Toledo, Spain, that provides education and vocational training to children and adults with intellectual disabilities and promotes their inclusion in society.

One of the group's largest projects each year is an annual Way of the Cross ceremony, which, the pope said, teaches those involved "the humility to recognize that we can't go it alone."

"There are many things to prepare; you must listen, learn, experiment" to prepare for the ceremony before later "asking the Lord for the courage to go out in the street, carrying his image for all to contemplate."

Just like the yearly procession through the city streets, Pope Francis said, their lives are outward signs that transmit God's love to others through their actions, songs and prayers, even if they aren't always aware of it.

Pope Francis praised the artwork created by some members of the foundation in their workshops.

While selling their art is important for supporting the foundation financially, the pope said that "the benefit of the labor is greater for those who receive these small objects" and "see all the love you were able to put into its production."

"How important it is to see in the labor of each person the wonder of learning, the patience of their teachers to show them, the teamwork that is capable of converging each person's different abilities into a final result that belongs to everyone," he said.

The pope said that when they work as a team, the artists are the hands of Jesus -- but not only -- they are also his feet, voice and heart when they share the joy of Christ.

"How?" he asked. "By giving thanks to God for your parents, for your siblings, for your teachers, for your priests, for all the people that love you."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The rise of Asia is fraught with challenges The rise of Asia is fraught with challenges
Malaysians pay homage to pioneering Catholic conservationist Malaysians pay homage to pioneering Catholic conservationist
Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy
Neo-Christian Church attacked in Pakistan’s capital Neo-Christian Church attacked in Pakistan’s capital
Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist
Catholic teacher in Indonesia held for abusing students Catholic teacher in Indonesia held for abusing students
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.