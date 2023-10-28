News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope asks Mary to 'convert those who fuel, foment conflict'

With black-beaded rosary in hand, Pope Francis prayed with cardinals, bishops and delegates of the assembly of the Synod of Bishops

Pope asks Mary to 'convert those who fuel, foment conflict'

This handout photo taken and released on Feb. 5 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (left) blessing a child during the holy mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: October 28, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2023 05:37 AM GMT

Pope Francis asked Mary to look mercifully upon the human family, "which has strayed from the path of peace," and entrusted to her protection the world's regions and nations at war.

"Queen of Peace, you suffer with us and for us, as you see so many of your children suffering from the conflicts and wars that are tearing our world apart," the pope said during a prayer service for peace in St. Peter's Basilica Oct. 27.

"At this dark hour -- this is a dark hour, mother -- we submerge ourselves in your luminous eyes, we entrust ourselves to your heart, sensitive to our problems," he said, looking at an icon of Mary.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

With a black-beaded rosary in hand, Pope Francis prayed with cardinals, bishops and delegates of the assembly of the Synod of Bishops, recalling Mary's strength and initiative from several Gospel scenes -- the visitation, the wedding feast at Cana, Jesus' passion and resurrection.

"Now, mother, once more take the initiative for us, in these times rent by conflicts and waste by the fire of arms," the pope said. "Teach us to cherish and care for life -- each and every human life! -- and to repudiate the folly of war, which sows death and eliminates the future."

Pope Francis asked Mary to "touch the hearts of those imprisoned by hatred, convert those who fuel and foment conflict."

"Queen of all peoples, reconcile your children, seduced by evil, blinded by power and hate," he said.

The pope also asked her to care for the victims of war: children, the elderly and isolated, the sick and wounded and those forced to abandon their homeland and loved ones due to conflict.

"To you we consecrate our world, especially those countries and regions at war," the pope said without naming any particular nation or region. "To you we consecrate the church, so that in her witness to the love of Jesus before the world, she may be a sign of harmony and an instrument of peace."

Present on the altar was icon of Mary, "Salus Populi Romani," which has been present on the stage of the Vatican audience hall where the assembly of the synod on synodality has been held.

Among the cardinals present for the ceremony was Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the pope's Ukraine peace envoy and a synod delegate. Ambassadors to the Holy See from many nations also attended.

On the eve of the last working day of the assembly of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis asked Mary to "help us preserve unity in the church and to be artisans of communion in our world."

"Make us realize once more the importance of the role we play," he said, "strengthen our sense of responsibility for the cause of peace as men and women called to pray, worship, intercede and make reparation for the whole human race."

After Pope Francis' prayer for peace, the Eucharist was exposed on the basilica's main altar, and a moment for silent prayer in adoration was observed.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, led benediction, blessing the people gathered in the basilica by making the sign of the cross with the monstrance, praying "let us adore with living faith the holy mystery of your body and your blood."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Parable of the Good Samaritan The Parable of the Good Samaritan
Pope allows formal investigation in Father Rupnik case Pope allows formal investigation in Father Rupnik case
Pope asks Mary to 'convert those who fuel, foment conflict' Pope asks Mary to 'convert those who fuel, foment conflict'
LGBTQ+ issues remain a 'red line' for Africa's bishops at Synod LGBTQ+ issues remain a 'red line' for Africa's bishops at Synod
Israel army accuses Hamas of abusing Gaza hospitals Israel army accuses Hamas of abusing Gaza hospitals
Indonesian court sentences Iranian drug gang to death Indonesian court sentences Iranian drug gang to death
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xuanhua

Diocese of Xuanhua

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xuanhua/Süanhwa is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Trincomalee

Diocese of Trincomalee

The diocese of Trincomalee covers 2,727 square kilometers comprising the civil district. Trincomalee is derived from

Read more
Diocese of Tianshui

Diocese of Tianshui

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 14 counties and cities in southeastern Gansu

Read more
Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

The Diocese of Qizhou/Kichow/Qichun was a diocese located in the city of Qizhou in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.