Vatican City

Pope asks families to write 2022 Way of the Cross meditations

Authors will be families linked to Catholic volunteer and assistance communities and associations

A candle burns as worshipers attend the Pope's Way of the Cross torchlight procession at the ancient Colosseum on Good Friday in 2019 in Rome. (Photo: AFP)

By Catholic News Service Published: April 08, 2022 05:31 AM GMT Updated: April 08, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Pope Francis has asked several families to write the prayers and meditations for his Stations of the Cross service at Rome's Colosseum on Good Friday.

The request comes during the year Pope Francis asked Catholics to dedicate to families and to a rereading of Amoris Laetitia, his exhortation on the family, which was published in 2016.

The authors of the texts to be used for the nighttime service April 15 are "families linked to Catholic volunteer and assistance communities and associations," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

Families also will carry the cross between the stations at the Colosseum, he said. Those chosen will reflect the focus of each prayer and meditation — for example, migrants and refugees or the elderly or those caring for a person with a disability.

In 2020 and 2021, the service was scaled down and held in St. Peter's Square because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the pope still used the prayers and meditations of special authors.

In 2020, they were written by inmates at an Italian prison and in 2021 by Scouts and other children at a Rome parish.

Latest News