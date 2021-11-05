X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope asked to canonize six black sainthood candidates in US

Sister Thea Bowman, who died in 1990 at age 52 from cancer, is one of six African Americans who are sainthood candidates

Priscila González de Doran, Catholic News Service

Priscila González de Doran, Catholic News Service

Published: November 05, 2021 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: November 05, 2021 05:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
3

Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose

Nov 3, 2021
4

A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance

Nov 3, 2021
5

India sees spike in dengue fever cases

Nov 3, 2021
6

China jails 600 Christian cult members amid crackdown

Nov 4, 2021
7

UN bid by Duterte spokesman sparks outrage in Philippines

Nov 2, 2021
8

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
9

Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka

Nov 3, 2021
10

Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians

Nov 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope asked to canonize six black sainthood candidates in US

Sister Thea Bowman, a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, died in 1990. (Photo: globalsistersreport)

When Sister Rita Michelle Proctor was a young child, she was taught by the Oblate Sisters of Providence from grades three to 10.

The sisters' hospitality and trust in Divine Providence inspired her to become a religious sister in their Baltimore-based order.

After 53 years of love and service for the Lord in the Oblate community, the current superior general of her religious community was honored to participate at St. Ann Church in Baltimore in a Nov. 1 procession of six candidates for canonization.

She held a portrait of the community's foundress — and one of those sainthood candidates: Mother Mary Lange, who has the title "Servant of God."

Five other members of the African American Catholic community processed to the altar holding portraits of the other prominent black Catholics they hope will be canonized.

They are: Sister Thea Bowman, the first African American member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, and Julia Greeley, known as the city of Denver's "Angel of Charity" -- both have the title Servant of God -- as well as Mother Henriette Delille, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family, Father Augustus Tolton and Pierre Toussaint. The latter three have the title "Venerable."

While there are no US African American saints, there are 11 white Americans who have been canonized

The title "Servant of God" is given by the church to a sainthood candidate when his or her cause is officially opened.

The first step in the process after that is the declaration of a person's heroic virtues, after which the church bestows the title "Venerable." The second step is beatification, after which he or she is called "Blessed." The third step is canonization.

In general, for beatification one miracle needs to be accepted by the church as having occurred through the intercession of the prospective saint and a second such verified miracle is needed for canonization.

Following the procession, Auxiliary Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski of Baltimore, the archdiocese's urban vicar, celebrated a Mass for the feast of All Saints. Nearly 200 people were present.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Mass was organized by a national campaign made up of members of three Baltimore parishes, St. Ann, St. Francis Xavier and St. Wenceslaus, as well as longtime members of St. Ann's social justice committee.

The purpose was to create awareness and educate the American people about the stories of these six candidates for sainthood.

Members of the campaign are collecting signatures in a letter to Pope Francis asking him to expedite their canonization.

"While there are no U.S. African American saints, there are 11 white Americans who have been canonized," the letter said. "We know there is a process, but it is not working for black American Catholics and supporters. The process is reaping unfair, uneven results, especially when you realize that the six black saints have been waiting 714 years totally if you add up the times since each died."

Toussaint died 168 years ago, and a few of the others have been deceased for more than a century. Sister Bowman is the most contemporary, having died in 1990.

The letter asked the pope to canonize the six candidates "immediately." "If not now, when?" it said. "If not you, who?"

Delores Moore, one of the leaders of the national campaign, a member of St. Ann's social justice committee and a parishioner there, said the campaign started when parishioners serving the African American community realized only a few people knew about the lives of these African American holy men and women, who despite their struggles with systemic racism, remained loyal to God.

Besides being historical, it is humbling to think that in all these years I am the first African American priest in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Father Donald Sterling, the first African American priest ordained in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and pastor of New All Saints in Liberty Heights, carried the portrait of Father Tolton, first African American diocesan priest in the United States.

"Besides being historical, it is humbling to think that in all these years I am the first African American priest in the Archdiocese of Baltimore," Father Sterling said. "It is a humbling call on God's part."

Many present knew Sister Bowman, including Father Sterling and Therese Wilson Favors, a longtime Catholic educator and former director of the Baltimore archdiocesan Office of Black Catholic Ministries, who carried the portrait of her friend and co-worker.

Wilhelmena Braswell, a St. Ann parishioner, met Sister Bowman in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in downtown Baltimore and said "her presence would light up the room."

Bishop Lewandowski said that in the church there are saints for every community and every person, but not in the case of the African American community.

He invited the congregation to share with everyone the stories of these future saints, to make sure their parishes display pictures of them and to ask for their intercession.

The bishop said it is important to have Masses to celebrate African American saints because the faithful identify with saints who "look like us, spoke our language, lived our experiences and can understand our struggles."

Although the process of canonization can be long and tedious, Bishop Lewandowski encouraged the congregation by reminding them, "We don't make saints; God does."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Pope Francis urged to visit India
Nov 5, 2021
Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89
Nov 5, 2021
Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Flash floods kill at least eight in Indonesia
Nov 5, 2021
Chinese journalist jailed over Covid reports 'close to death'
Nov 5, 2021
Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon
Nov 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Requiems in Vietnam field hospitals for Covid-19 patients
Nov 5, 2021
Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021

Features

Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican confirms popes visit to Cyprus Greece in early December

Vatican confirms pope’s visit to Cyprus, Greece in early December
The meaning of life is relationship

The meaning of life is relationship
Brazilian bishops set up course for Ad Gentes missionaries

Brazilian bishops set up course for “Ad Gentes missionaries”
Jesuit ends hunger strike but vows to keep fighting for migrants

Jesuit ends hunger strike, but vows to keep fighting for migrants
Pope says shamed Church must do better to protect minors

Pope says shamed Church must do better to protect minors

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.