Pope approves bishop unilaterally appointed by China

The Vatican reiterates its stand to continue “dialogue” with China as Pope Francis recognized Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai who was transferred and installed unilaterally violating the 2018 Sino-Vatican Agreement.
Updated: July 21, 2023 11:29 AM GMT
Pope Francis has recognized Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai who was allegedly transferred and installed unilaterally by the Chinese regime in an apparent breach of the 2018 Sino-Vatican agreement.
Confirmation came from Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin who reiterated the Vatican’s stand on the need for “open dialogue” and “respectful encounter with the Chinese side,” regarding bishop appointments and transfers.
In April, the Vatican issued a statement to lament after Bishop Shen was transferred from Haimen to Shanghai, saying it was not consulted before the decision was made as required by the agreement.
The deal was never made public, but it reportedly allows both parties to agree or disagree on appointment of bishops. It was renewed in 2020 and 2022, each time for two years. China’s millions of Catholics remain split between patriotic church and Vatican-aligned underground church since the communist regime severed diplomatic ties with the Vatican in the 1950s.
Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai (Photo: UCA News Directory)
Christian leaders have expressed concerns after the media leaked information about a government move in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh that requires police to discreetly collect information on Church institutions.
Since the beginning of July, an exercise to profile Church institutions has been going on in the state ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party. The police commissioner of Indore city, confirmed last Saturday on the profiling.
Christians participate in a nationwide protest against the violation of their religious and socio-political rights by pro-Hindu governments and hardline groups who have been openly threatening minorities in the country, in West Benga statel's capital city Kolkata on Jan. 20, 2020. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)
The police have been asked to gather details such as the name of the missionary institution, its work and purpose, details of foreigners involved in mission work, and details of activities. The profiling sought to find out the institute’s bank details, involvement in religious conversion or political activities or whether it gets foreign funds.
Christians say the move is politically motivated and it seeks to polarize voters ahead of upcoming state assembly election at the end of the year. Meanwhile the north eastern state of Manipur continues to burn with a video of Christian Kuki women being paraded naked got viral yesterday. With Parliament in session from today, the government is expected to face a lot of flak.
The devastating floods that started last month and claimed 99 lives, including 41 children, have prompted Church workers in Pakistan to engage in rescue and relief efforts.
Catholic charity Caritas has directed all its seven units to collaborate with district governments to carry out life-saving activities. The Lahore unit sent assessment teams to Kasur district in Punjab province last Saturday where Sutlej River flooded 14 villages. Four villages are still inaccessible.
The Lahore diocesan team of Caritas Pakistan on a field visit (Photo: Supplied)
On Tuesday, the state-run National Disaster Management Authority reported 175 persons injured, 170 livestock perished, and 130 houses damaged, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, since June 25. The two provinces recorded the highest number of deaths.
Last year, the deadliest floods in the country’s history affected 33 million people and killed 1,739. The damage caused by the floods is estimated to be 30 billion US dollars. Flooding has hit other Asian nations leaving at least 100 killed in India and 37 in South Korea.
Deadly political violence between ruling party activists, opposition supporters and police left at least one person dead and hundreds injured in Bangladesh ahead of national election in January.
Clashes erupted as opposition Bangladesh National Party and its allies rallied across the country on Tuesday to demand ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of ruling Awami League. The party has been in power since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.
Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) activists stand near a motorbike set alight during a protest march to demand the resignation of the ruling government in Dhaka on July 18. (Photo: AFP)
The opposition parties have demanded Hasina step down to make way for a neutral caretaker government to oversee the election. The opposition leaders alleged police joined ruling party members to attack their rallies.
Western nations including the United States and European Union have expressed concerns the political climate in Bangladesh is mired by suppression of opposition, and dozens of extrajudicial killings and disappearances. Past two elections in 2014 and 2018 were one-sided and rigged in favor of the ruling party.
Catholic officials and rights activists have called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and subsequent rioting in conflict-ridden, Christian-majority Papua region that left three civilians killed and seven injured. The reaction came after 20-year-old Yosua Keiya was shot dead by security forces last Thursday.
The killing sparked a riot and security forces fired on protesters, leaving another two killed and seven wounded. Papua Police said the shooting occurred after a drunk Keiya attacked a passing security officer's vehicle.
Yakobus Pekey lies lifeless after being allegedly shot by security forces during a protest in Indonesia's Papua province on July 13. (Photo supplied)
However, a report from Franciscan Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation dismissed the claim and alleged the victim was shot by officers from inside the car for no apparent reason.
The latest violence comes less than two weeks after President Joko Widodo visited the region and claimed “Papua is 99 percent safe.” Papua has endured violence, deaths and displacements since 1960s after Indonesia annexed it at the end of Dutch colonial rule that triggered an armed insurgency for independence.
Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Mongolia is seen as recognition of the contributions of missionaries who worked for the rebirth of the Catholic Church three decades ago.
The first papal visit to the central Asian nation in the first week of September comes 31 years after three members of the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary arrived in Mongolia to resume the mission in 1992. The mission started after the country returned to democracy and restored diplomatic relations with the Vatican on April 4, 1992.
Bishop Wenceslao Padilla (1949 – 2018), the first bishop and one of first missionaries to serve in Mongolia after the return of democracy in the 1990s is seen with Mongolian children. (Photo: Caritas Mongolia)
The three priests — Fathers Wenceslao Padilla, Robert Goessens, and Gilbert Sales — arrived two years after the fall of the communists, who ruled the country from 1924 and banned all religions. Father Sales recently spoke to the Vatican’s Fides news agency recalling their missionary experience, and paid tribute to Padilla, the first bishop of Ulaanbaatar.
Padilla, a Filipino, served in Mongolia until his death in 2018 and is hailed for being instrumental in helping the Church grow. Today, the Church has about 1,500 Catholics in eight parishes served by some 77 missionaries.
Catholics in Legaspi diocese in the Philippines have been asked to stay away from an unrecognized religious society, which reportedly includes married priests among its members.
Bishop Joel Baylon issued a statement on Monday after reports emerged that the Missionary Society of Saints Peter and Paul was conducting “acceptance rites” among Catholics of Albay province that covers the diocese. The bishop said the group is not recognized by the Church and warned Catholic clergy joining the group will incur dismissal from priestly faculties.
Bishop Celestino Gianan (center), the Superior of the Missionary Society of Saints Peter and Paul, a religious group not recognized by the Catholic Church, is seen with some members in this undated image. (Photo: Julius Cepeda)
The group was founded in 2014 by Celestino A. Gianan as part of the Holy Catholic Church International — an ecumenical church group composed of Roman, Orthodox, Traditional and Old Catholic churches.
It established local branches in several dioceses including the Archdiocese of Manila and the dioceses of Imus and Legaspi reportedly with more than 600 members across the Philippines and the majority are "former Catholics."
A Church-sponsored exhibition in South Korea's capital Seoul is displaying the work of young artists based on the theme of Pope Francis’ 2015 environmental encyclical Laudato Si’.
The exhibition involving the work of 11 Korean young artists, organized by Seoul archdiocese, runs from July 12-20 at a gallery at Myeongdong Cathedral. The exhibition titled ‘Conversations About Our Common Home’ features a variety of works such as paintings, illustrations, stained glass, and calligraphy.
Artist Lim Sung Yeon explains her work ‘The rhythm of being’ during the opening of an exhibition based on Pope Francis' environmental encyclical Laudato Si' at a gallery at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on July 12. (Photo: Seoul archdiocese)
Artists said they were inspired to do the artworks after reading and meditating on Laudato Si’, which calls for protection of the earth, “our common home,” and to live together with all creatures.
In past years, Korean dioceses have adopted long-term pastoral plans with an emphasis on environmental protection taking cues from the pope’s encyclical. The activities include promoting organic farming, renewable energy, plastic recycling and campaigns against fossil-fuel burning and reducing carbon emissions.
About 9.7 million Cambodians are expected go to polls on Sunday in a one-sided national election, which will secure another landslide win for long-running Prime Minister Hun Sen. It will also endorse a widely anticipated transfer of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.
Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party is capable of winning a contest bereft of competition since the disqualification of the main opposition the Candlelight Party in May. The National Election Committee refused to endorse the election registration papers from the Candlelight Party. Hun Sen’s party is poised to repeat its performance in 2018, when it won all 125 seats.
Supporters of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) participate in a campaign rally ahead of the upcoming election in Phnom Penh on July 1, 2023. Cambodians go to the polls on July 23. (Photo: AFP)
In the absence of opposition, the election campaign turned out to be dull and an orderly affair as the ruling party showed off its strength through the streets of national capital Phnom Penh, backed by four-wheel drives and bellowing supporters armed with mega-phones. The performance of the remaining parties has been meek.
