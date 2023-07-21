Pope approves bishop unilaterally appointed by China

Christian leaders have expressed concerns after the media leaked information about a government move in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh that requires police to discreetly collect information on Church institutions.

Since the beginning of July, an exercise to profile Church institutions has been going on in the state ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party. The police commissioner of Indore city, confirmed last Saturday on the profiling.

Christians participate in a nationwide protest against the violation of their religious and socio-political rights by pro-Hindu governments and hardline groups who have been openly threatening minorities in the country, in West Benga statel's capital city Kolkata on Jan. 20, 2020. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

The police have been asked to gather details such as the name of the missionary institution, its work and purpose, details of foreigners involved in mission work, and details of activities. The profiling sought to find out the institute’s bank details, involvement in religious conversion or political activities or whether it gets foreign funds.

Christians say the move is politically motivated and it seeks to polarize voters ahead of upcoming state assembly election at the end of the year. Meanwhile the north eastern state of Manipur continues to burn with a video of Christian Kuki women being paraded naked got viral yesterday. With Parliament in session from today, the government is expected to face a lot of flak.

The devastating floods that started last month and claimed 99 lives, including 41 children, have prompted Church workers in Pakistan to engage in rescue and relief efforts.

Catholic charity Caritas has directed all its seven units to collaborate with district governments to carry out life-saving activities. The Lahore unit sent assessment teams to Kasur district in Punjab province last Saturday where Sutlej River flooded 14 villages. Four villages are still inaccessible.

The Lahore diocesan team of Caritas Pakistan on a field visit (Photo: Supplied)

On Tuesday, the state-run National Disaster Management Authority reported 175 persons injured, 170 livestock perished, and 130 houses damaged, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, since June 25. The two provinces recorded the highest number of deaths.

Last year, the deadliest floods in the country’s history affected 33 million people and killed 1,739. The damage caused by the floods is estimated to be 30 billion US dollars. Flooding has hit other Asian nations leaving at least 100 killed in India and 37 in South Korea.

Deadly political violence between ruling party activists, opposition supporters and police left at least one person dead and hundreds injured in Bangladesh ahead of national election in January.

Clashes erupted as opposition Bangladesh National Party and its allies rallied across the country on Tuesday to demand ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of ruling Awami League. The party has been in power since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) activists stand near a motorbike set alight during a protest march to demand the resignation of the ruling government in Dhaka on July 18. (Photo: AFP)

The opposition parties have demanded Hasina step down to make way for a neutral caretaker government to oversee the election. The opposition leaders alleged police joined ruling party members to attack their rallies.

Western nations including the United States and European Union have expressed concerns the political climate in Bangladesh is mired by suppression of opposition, and dozens of extrajudicial killings and disappearances. Past two elections in 2014 and 2018 were one-sided and rigged in favor of the ruling party.

Catholic officials and rights activists have called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and subsequent rioting in conflict-ridden, Christian-majority Papua region that left three civilians killed and seven injured. The reaction came after 20-year-old Yosua Keiya was shot dead by security forces last Thursday.

The killing sparked a riot and security forces fired on protesters, leaving another two killed and seven wounded. Papua Police said the shooting occurred after a drunk Keiya attacked a passing security officer's vehicle.

Yakobus Pekey lies lifeless after being allegedly shot by security forces during a protest in Indonesia's Papua province on July 13. (Photo supplied)

However, a report from Franciscan Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation dismissed the claim and alleged the victim was shot by officers from inside the car for no apparent reason.

The latest violence comes less than two weeks after President Joko Widodo visited the region and claimed “Papua is 99 percent safe.” Papua has endured violence, deaths and displacements since 1960s after Indonesia annexed it at the end of Dutch colonial rule that triggered an armed insurgency for independence.

Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Mongolia is seen as recognition of the contributions of missionaries who worked for the rebirth of the Catholic Church three decades ago.