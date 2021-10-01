X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope appoints new members to International Theological Commission

The commission is a papally appointed board of religious and lay theologians who advise the doctrinal congregation

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: October 01, 2021 06:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 06:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope appoints new members to International Theological Commission

Pope Francis has appointed a dozen new members to the International Theological Commission, including two professors from The Catholic University of America, the Vatican announced.

The 12 new members include Robin Darling Young, associate professor at Catholic University's School of Theology and Religious Studies and an expert in early church history, and Reinhard Huetter, professor of fundamental and dogmatic theology.

Announcing the appointments on Sept. 29, the Vatican also said Pope Francis named Msgr. Piero Coda, a consultor for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, as the commission's secretary general.

Established in 1969, the International Theological Commission is a papally appointed board of religious and lay theologians who advise the doctrinal congregation.

In addition to Darling Young, the 12 new members include two other women: Australian Schoenstatt Sister Isabell Naumann, president of the Catholic Institute of Sydney and a professor of systemic theology; and St. Andrew Sister Josée Ngalula, a professor of dogmatic theology at the Catholic University of Congo in Kinshasa. Their appointments bring the number of women on the commission to five.

The 28 members of the International Theological Commission are comprised of 14 theologians from Europe, five from South America, three from Asia, three from Africa, two from North America and one from Australia.

According to the Vatican, the commission's purpose is to examine "doctrinal issues of great importance and relevance." Its members, who were proposed to the pope by Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the doctrinal congregation, serve a five-year term.

In a statement released by The Catholic University of America, Father Mark Morozowich, dean of the university's theology department said the appointment of two faculty members to the commission was a "great honor and recognition of the depth of their research and theological reflection."

"Professors Robin Darling Young's work in the Syriac and Armenian traditions and Reinhard Huetter's scholarship in fundamental and dogmatic theology will bring a rich dimension to this diverse group of scholars on this commission," Father Morozowich said.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.