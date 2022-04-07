News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Pope appoints new bishop for Oita Diocese in Japan

Father Moriyama's appointment comes more than a year after Bishop Hamaguchi died

Pope appoints new bishop for Oita Diocese in Japan

Father Sulpizio Shinzo Moriyama has been appointed the new bishop of Oita Diocese, one of the smallest Catholic jurisdictions in Japan with an estimated 6,030 Catholics. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 07, 2022 05:45 AM GMT

Updated: April 07, 2022 06:35 AM GMT

Pope Francis has appointed Father Sulpizio Shinzo Moriyama, secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan, as the new bishop of Oita Diocese.

The appointment on April 5 came more than one year after Bishop Paul Sueo Hamaguchi, who had served the diocese since 2011, died on Dec. 28, 2020.

Oita is the capital city of Oita Prefecture on the island of Kyushu, one of the five main islands of Japan.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Oita Diocese is one of the smallest Catholic jurisdictions in Japan with an estimated 6,030 Catholics.

However, Catholicism in Oita dates back to the 16th century thanks to Portuguese missionaries when it became part of the Diocese of Macau in China. Macau was a Portuguese colony from 1557 until 1999.

In a press statement, Oita Diocese requested prayers for the new bishop. “We thank God for giving us a new bishop. Please pray for the elected bishop,” it said.

Born on Jan. 17, 1959, Bishop-elect Moriyama obtained his baccalaureate in philosophy at Keio University in Tokyo in 1984 and in theology at St. Sulpizio Seminary in Fukuoka in 1988.

He was ordained a priest on March 21, 1988, incardinated in the Diocese of Fukuoka.

In Fukuoka, he served in various positions such as parish vicar of Daimyo Cho (1988-91) and of Kokura (1991-93); director of Fukuoka Minor Seminary (1993-95); Parish priest of Oomuta (1995-2001); parish priest of Tobata (2001-07); parish priest of Nishijin (2007-13); and parish priest of Kurume (2014-17).

He also served as president of the diocesan committee for evangelization (2015-17) and was responsible for the formation of candidates in the Inter-diocesan Seminary (2017-20).

Since 2020, he has been undersecretary and then secretary-general of the Episcopal Conference of Japan.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Walking with the Risen Jesus Walking with the Risen Jesus
Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar
Pakistan president wants election date set as crisis deepens Pakistan president wants election date set as crisis deepens
Hong Kong activists fade from view as court case drags Hong Kong activists fade from view as court case drags
Bishops tell Filipinos not to gamble with nation's future Bishops tell Filipinos not to gamble with nation's future
Bishops condemn deadly terror attacks in Nigeria Bishops condemn deadly terror attacks in Nigeria

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

In the run-up to the July papal visit, Catholic bishops in the DR-Congo have urged priests who have fathered children to seek laicization and care for their families

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.