X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Pope appoints new bishop for Bangladesh's indigenous diocese

Bishop Shorot Francis Gomes to guide Sylhet Diocese's predominantly indigenous Catholics

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario, Dhaka

Published: May 13, 2021 03:44 AM GMT

Updated: May 13, 2021 07:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan

May 12, 2021
4

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
5

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
6

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
7

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
8

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
9

Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia

May 12, 2021
10

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope appoints new bishop for Bangladesh's indigenous diocese

Auxiliary Bishop Shorot Francis Gomes of Dhaka has been appointed the new bishop of predominantly indigenous Sylhet Diocese in northeast Bangladesh. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Shorot Francis Gomes of Dhaka Archdiocese as the new bishop of predominantly indigenous Sylhet Diocese in northeast Bangladesh.

Archbishop George Kocherry, apostolic nuncio to Bangladesh, announced the appointment at 4pm local time on May 12, according to a press release from the Catholic bishops’ Social Communication Commission.

Bishop Gomes, 56, is the second bishop of Sylhet Diocese since it was carved out from Dhaka Archdiocese and made a diocese in 2011. He succeeds Oblate Bishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze, the first bishop, who was appointed archbishop of Dhaka and transferred to the nation’s capital last year.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

From 2012-15, Bishop Gomes served as the vicar general of Sylhet Diocese, where most Catholics belong to various ethnic groups including tea workers covering Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts, the nation’s tea plantation hub.

Sylhet Diocese covers the four civils districts of Sylhet Division and has about 20,000 ethnic indigenous Catholics from the Khasi, Kharia, Garo and Kanda peoples in seven parishes.

Bishop Gomes was born on Dec. 15, 1965, to Catholic parents Augustine Modhu Gomes and Thecla Gomes in a village in the Holy Rosary Church parish in Hashnabad, Dhaka district. He is the second of three siblings.

He served various parishes in Dhaka and from 1998 to 2002 he studied and obtained a doctoral degree in moral theology from Rome

Both of his sisters — Sunita Gomes and Anita Gomes — are nuns belonging to Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions (RNDM) and Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS) congregations respectively.

He completed his primary and secondary schooling at Holy Cross High School, Bandura, and entered the Little Flower Minor Seminary in Dhaka. In 1984, he joined Holy Spirit Major Seminary and was ordained a priest on May 31, 1990.

He served various parishes in Dhaka and from 1998 to 2002 he studied and obtained a doctoral degree in moral theology from Rome. He also taught moral theology in the major seminary from 2003-09.

He was the rector of Little Flower Minor Seminary in Bandura from 1994-97 and rector of Holy Spirit National Major Seminary in Dhaka from 2009-12.

Related News

Since 2005, he has been the chaplain of the Bangladesh chapter of Marriage Encounter Worldwide, a global Catholic movement for revitalizing Christian marriage.

Pope Francis on Feb. 8, 2016, appointed him as auxiliary bishop of Dhaka and he was ordained in Dhaka on April 22, 2016.

Christians make up less than 1 percent or some 600,000 of about 160 million citizens in Muslim-majority Bangladesh. There are about 400,000 Catholics in two archdioceses and six dioceses, and about half of the Catholics are from minority groups.

Also Read

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone
US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
May 13, 2021
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
May 13, 2021
Catholics race to be ready to install Manila's new archbishop
May 13, 2021
Religious leaders kick off joint aid effort in Timor-Leste
May 13, 2021
Pope talks about power of prayer at general audience
May 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021

Features

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis holds first inperson general audience in seven months

Pope Francis holds first in-person general audience in seven months
Ghislain Lafont forwardthinking Benedictine theologian dies at age 93

Ghislain Lafont, forward-thinking Benedictine theologian, dies at age 93
US bishops decry move allowing federal funding of abortion

US bishops decry move allowing federal funding of abortion
Vatican warns US bishops over plan to deny Biden Communion

Vatican warns US bishops over plan to deny Biden Communion
The central role of lay Catholic catechists in Africa

The central role of lay Catholic catechists in Africa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 13 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 13 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, I trust You regardless of the circumstances

Lord, I trust You regardless of the circumstances
Mother of Fatima convert rulers of nations

Mother of Fatima convert rulers of nations
Our Lady of Fatima | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Fatima | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.