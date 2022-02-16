X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Pope appoints ethnic priest as new bishop in Taiwan

Bishop-elect Norbert Pu is an ethnic Tsou who studied theology in Taiwan and Germany

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 16, 2022 07:21 AM GMT

Updated: February 16, 2022 09:40 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
2

Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations

Feb 14, 2022
3

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections

Feb 15, 2022
4

Myanmar military accused of war crimes against civilians

Feb 15, 2022
5

UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Feb 14, 2022
6

Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws

Feb 14, 2022
7

Catholic lay group leader in Philippines backs Marcos

Feb 14, 2022
8

Dalit Catholics struggle for representation in Indian Church

Feb 14, 2022
9

Life-changing or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor

Feb 15, 2022
10

Timor-Leste to provide basic food for Covid-hit families

Feb 14, 2022
Support UCA News
Pope appoints ethnic priest as new bishop in Taiwan

Bishop-elect Norbert Pu of Chiayi, Taiwan. (Photo: Chinese Regional Bishops' Conference)

Pope Francis has appointed a native priest from the ethnic Tsou community as the new bishop of Chiayi Diocese in Taiwan.

Father Norbert Pu, 63, has been serving as the parish priest of Christ the King Church in Putzu since 2017, a Vatican bulletin said on Feb. 15 while announcing the appointment.

Bishop-elect Pu is the ninth bishop of Chiayi. He succeeds Bishop Thomas An-zu Chung, who served Chiayi Diocese from 2008 to 2020 before Pope Francis appointed him archbishop in national capital Taipei.

Born on Aug. 26, 1958, in Alishan, Chiayi, Norbert Pu obtained a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1980 and in theology in 1985 from the Faculty of Theology of St. Robert Bellarmine at Fu Jen Catholic University in Taipei. He was ordained a priest on Jan. 1, 1987.

He studied theology at Saint Augustin University in Germany from 1994 to 2000 and acquired a master’s degree.

Since his ordination, he has served Chiayi Diocese in various roles. He was parish priest of St. John’s Cathedral Church (1988-94); acting parish priest of Diocesan Pilgrimages Center (2008-09); parish priest of Saint John’s Cathedral (2004-16) and diocesan consultor (2008-09).

Communist China still considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, not an independent nation, and has threatened to annex it militarily

He was president of the Commission for the Aboriginal Apostolate (2009-10) and offered pastoral services to aboriginal tribes in Taiwan.

Then he served as the president of the Commission for the Liturgy (2010-11); spiritual director of the pastoral regions of Chiayi (2011-13); member of the Cemeteries Commission for the diocesan Pilgrimages Centre and the Finance Commission (2013-14); spiritual director (2014-15) and member of the Priests’ Council (2015-16).

He spent June 2016 to July 2017 for further studies in Germany. On his return, he was appointed parish priest of Christ the King Church in Putzu.

Since 2017, he has served as diocesan consultor and a member of the Priests’ Council and of the Commission for Infant Schools. Since 2018, he has been vice-president of the Commission for the Liturgy and chaplain of the Catholic High School of Hong Ren.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Chiayi Diocese covers 2,442 square kilometers and includes Chiayi city and the counties of Chiayi and Yunlin in the plains of southwestern Taiwan.

The diocese has about 18,000 Catholics and the estimated population of the diocesan territory is about 1.5 million.

Taiwan is a sovereign and democratic nation with a population of 24 million. Communist China still considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, not an independent nation, and has threatened to annex it militarily.

About 2 percent of Taiwan’s population hail from ethnic aboriginal groups, collectively known as Austronesian people with linguistic and genetic ties to the people of the Philippines and other Polynesian groups, says the Guide to Taipei website.

According to official statistics, about 35 percent of Taiwanese are Buddhists, 33 percent Taoists and non-religious about 19 percent. Christians account for about 4 percent.

Major Christian denominations include Protestants, Catholics and Mormons. Presbyterian Christians have played important roles in Taiwanese politics as they have been strongly associated with Taiwan's movement for democracy. Four of its five presidents since 1949 have been Christians.

The Catholic Church in Taiwan has about 300,000 members in one archdiocese and six dioceses, church data shows. A significant number of Catholics are refugees from mainland China and migrants from various countries including Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
Korean priest warns against discharge from Japan plant
Korean priest warns against discharge from Japan plant
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?
Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Support Us

Latest News

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Feb 16, 2022
Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight
Feb 16, 2022
Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway
Feb 16, 2022
Foreign firms in Myanmar face tough choices after coup
Feb 16, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Italy's constitutional court rejects euthanasia referendum
Feb 16, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Feb 16, 2022
Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
Feb 16, 2022
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Feb 15, 2022
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Feb 14, 2022

Features

India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic churches are rapidly disappearing in Quebec

Catholic churches are rapidly disappearing in Quebec
Trappists elect Dutchman as new abbot general

Trappists elect Dutchman as new abbot general
New demands for an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Italy

New demands for an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Italy

Synod a certain disillusionment in Sao Paulo

Synod: a certain disillusionment in Sao Paulo
How the Irish changed penance

How the Irish changed penance
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.