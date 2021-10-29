X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Pope appoints Carmelite prelate new archbishop of Seoul

Archbishop-elect Peter Chung Soon-taek has been auxiliary bishop of Seoul since 2014

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 29, 2021 06:26 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 08:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope appoints Carmelite prelate new archbishop of Seoul

Archbishop-elect Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul Archdiocese. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

Pope Francis has appointed Carmelite Bishop Peter Chung Soon-taek as the new archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese in South Korea and apostolic administrator of Pyongyang.

“The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the metropolitan archdiocese of Seoul, Korea, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, and has appointed as metropolitan archbishop of Seoul Bishop Peter Chung Soon-taek, O.C.D., titular of Tamazuca and auxiliary of the same metropolitan see,” read a bulletin from the Vatican press office on Oct. 28.

Archbishop-elect Chung, 60, succeeds Cardinal Yeom, 77, who has led the archdiocese since 2012 and expressed his intention to step down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75. Pope Francis extended his term for two years.

Since Feb. 14, 2014, Bishop Chung has served as the auxiliary bishop of Seoul. He is the first native archbishop of Seoul from a religious order as all previous archbishops were diocesan clergy, according to Catholic Times of Korea.

Cardinal Yeom greeted Archbishop Chung following the appointment and approved a special prayer for the new shepherd of the archdiocese.

A thanksgiving Mass for Cardinal Yeom will be celebrated at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Nov. 30 and Archbishop Chung’s installation Mass is scheduled for Dec. 8.

My mind is filled with apprehension. With the help of prayers, I will try to follow in the footsteps of great predecessors and cure souls the best I can

The new archbishop has sought prayers from the faithful as he prepares to take up his new responsibilities.

"Jesus is beyond the reach of humans. We can't possibly speculate on his planning or thinking," Archbishop-elect Chung said.

"My mind is filled with apprehension. With the help of prayers, I will try to follow in the footsteps of great predecessors and cure souls the best I can."

Born in Daegu in 1961, Peter Chung first studied chemical engineering at the University of Seoul (1983-86) and joined the Carmelite order. He later studied philosophy and theology at the Catholic University of Seoul (1986-92). He was ordained a priest of the Order of Discalced Carmelites on July 16, 1992.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

From 1993-97, he was master of novices and then for almost two years he was master of students of the Carmelites.

He studied sacred scriptures at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome from 1999 to 2004 and obtained a master’s degree.

He became provincial definitor of the Discalced Carmelites of Korea in 2005 for three years. In 2009, he became the definitor general in Rome for the Far East and Oceania.

In Seoul Archdiocese, Bishop Chung was deputy director of its youth ministry and has served as chairman of the Korean Church History Research Institute since 2016. 

He also served as chairman of the committee for youth of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea (CBCK). Last year he was appointed a member of the theological committee of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

Seoul Archdiocese is the largest among three archdioceses, 14 dioceses and a military ordinariate in South Korea. It has an estimated 1.5 million Catholics in 229 parishes while the country's Catholic population is about 5.6 million.

Official government records show that about 56 percent of an estimated 58 million South Koreans have no religion, 20 percent are Protestant, 8 percent are Catholic and 15.5 percent are Buddhist.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence
Third Chinese city placed under Covid lockdown
Third Chinese city placed under Covid lockdown
Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China
Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China
Taiwan dismisses reports of strained ties with Vatican
Taiwan dismisses reports of strained ties with Vatican
Hong Kong to tighten pandemic travel restrictions
Hong Kong to tighten pandemic travel restrictions
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.