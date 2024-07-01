News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope appeals for prayers to change war-desiring hearts

Francis remembers those subjected to ‘white glove’ martyrdom, a subtle form of persecution
Pope Francis delivers a speech to the crowd at Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican on June 30.

Pope Francis delivers a speech to the crowd at Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican on June 30. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 01, 2024 06:57 AM GMT
Updated: July 01, 2024 07:33 AM GMT

Pope Francis has urged the faithful to pray to the Sacred Heart of Jesus to “touch the hearts of those who desire war that they may be converted to plans of dialogue and peace.”

Francis urged the pilgrims and tourists gathered in Saint Peter’s Square, Rome, on June 30 to remember all those suffering because of their faith, Vatican News reported.

“Many of our brothers and sisters in various parts of the world suffer discrimination and persecution because of their faith; they thus bring fecundity to the Church,” Francis said.

He said that many others face “white glove” martyrdom, a term that he has used since the early years of his pontificate to indicate a subtle form of persecution through which Christians are driven away, marginalized, and discriminated against in political and social life.

“Let us support them and be inspired by their testimony of love for Christ,” Francis urged his listeners.

While reminding his audience that the Church was remembering the Roman Protomartyrs, Francis said that all Christians were living “in a time of martyrdom, one that is even more so than in the early centuries.”

The Roman Protomartyrs were the first disciples of the Apostles and the first group of Christians to suffer martyrdom in Rome, particularly during the persecution under Emperor Nero following the Great Fire of Rome in AD 64.

The Protomartyrs are honored with a site dedicated to them near Rome’s Saint Peter’s Basilica under the title Square of the Roman Protomartyrs (Piazza dei Protomartiri Romani).

Francis reminded the audience to not forget the people of Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and many other places where there is much “suffering due to war.”

The pope also mentioned the children of the Misyjna Jutrzenka Missionary Circle from Skoczów, Poland, the faithful from California and Costa Rica, and the youth from Gonzaga in Italy, among others.

He also greeted the religious sisters of the Daughters of the Church founded by the Venerable Maria Oliva Bonald who undertook a pilgrimage in the footsteps of their foundress along with some laity.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Qinglu Meng of Hohhot, China
Read More...
Coadjutor Archbishop
Coadjutor Archbishop Fransiskus Nipa of Makassar, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Fidelis Bautista Layog of Alaminos, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Matthias Iong-hoon Ri of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Latest News
Concerns over new criminal code taking effect in India
Concerns over new criminal code taking effect in India
Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory
Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory
Let’s start Father Stan Swamy’s beatification process
Let’s start Father Stan Swamy’s beatification process
Islamist mob attack on Bangladeshi mystic singer sparks uproar
Islamist mob attack on Bangladeshi mystic singer sparks uproar
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.