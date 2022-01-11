X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope appeals for peace in Kazakhstan, says prayer is not 'magic'

Pope Francis prays for the numerous people who have died while protesting in the streets

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: January 11, 2022 06:19 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2022 06:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
5

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
6

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
7

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
8

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
9

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders

Jan 10, 2022
10

Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
Pope appeals for peace in Kazakhstan, says prayer is not 'magic'

A burnt-out Almaty City Administration building in central Almaty on Jan. 10 following violent protests over the price increase of fuel. (Photo: AFP)

With dozens of people reported dead and thousands detained in Kazakhstan, Pope Francis prayed for the victims and for a return of peace in the former Soviet republic.

"I have learned with sorrow that there have been victims during the protests that have broken out in recent days in Kazakhstan," the pope said Jan. 9 after reciting the Angelus prayer with visitors in St. Peter's Square. "I pray for them and for their families, and I hope that social harmony will be restored as soon as possible through the search for dialogue, justice and the common good."

Bishop Adelio Dell'Oro of Karaganda told Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, that because the government declared a state of emergency and banned all public gatherings until Jan. 19, public celebrations of the Mass are not allowed. But he, Auxiliary Bishop Yevgeniy Zinkovskiy and Sister Alma Dzamova, who works with them, had a special Mass Jan. 10 to pray for the victims of the unrest, which began with public protests Jan. 5 over rising fuel costs.

In his main talk at the Angelus, Pope Francis spoke about the baptism of Jesus, noting how the Gospel of Luke describes Jesus as praying and then the heavens open, the Holy Spirit descends upon him and a voice comes from heaven, saying, "You are my beloved son; with you I am well pleased."

"Jesus prays. But why?" the pope asked people gathered in St. Peter's Square. "He, the Lord, the Son of God, prays like us? Yes, Jesus -- the Gospels repeat this many times -- spends a lot of time in prayer: at the beginning of every day, often at night, before making important decisions."

Jesus' prayer is "a tremendous lesson for us: we are all immersed in the problems of life and in many complicated situations, called upon to face difficult moments and choices that get us down. But, if we do not want to be crushed, we need to raise everything upwards," he said. "This is exactly what prayer does."

Prayer, the pope said, "is not an escape route; prayer is not a magic ritual or a repetition of memorized jingles."

Instead, "prayer is the way we allow God to act in us, to understand what he wants to communicate to us even in the most difficult situations," the pope said.

Prayer is a dialogue with God, he said. Sometimes it is pure worship, but other times it involves crying out to God or "venting" one's frustration.

"Prayer -- to use a beautiful image from today's Gospel -- "opens the heavens," he said. "It gives life oxygen, a breath of fresh air amidst life's troubles and allows us to see things from a broader perspective. Above all, it enables us to have the same experience Jesus had by the Jordan River: it makes us feel like beloved children of the Father."

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Support Us

Latest News

One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing
Jan 11, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
Jan 11, 2022
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
Jan 11, 2022
Pope thanks Korean Church for donations to vaccine fund
Jan 11, 2022
Philippine bishop blasts medicine hoarders
Jan 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022

Features

Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Jan 11, 2022
Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud
Pope condemns cancel culture backs vaccines in state of the world address

Pope condemns "cancel culture", backs vaccines in state of the world address
What a difference a year makes or maybe not

What a difference a year makes... or maybe not
Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president

Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.