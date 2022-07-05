News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders call for peace in South Sudan

Pope Francis had to cancel his ecumenical pilgrimage of peace with the Anglican and Presbyterian leaders to the African nation

Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders call for peace in South Sudan

Pope Francis arrives for an audience to the Neocatecumenal Way Communities at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on June 27. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: July 05, 2022 04:50 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2022 05:23 AM GMT

Expressing their disappointment at not being able to visit South Sudan, Pope Francis, Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, Church of Scotland leader urged the country's squabbling leaders to uphold their commitments to peace.

Pope Francis, who was supposed to visit Congo July 2-5 before going to South Sudan July 5-7 on an ecumenical pilgrimage of peace with the Anglican and Presbyterian leaders, released a video message July 2 to the people of both Congo and South Sudan.

Archbishop Welby and Rev. Greenshields also released video messages the same day to the people of South Sudan.

"The Lord knows how greatly disappointed I am to have had to postpone this long-awaited and much-desired visit. But we remain confident and hopeful that we shall be able to meet as soon as possible," the pope said in his message. His doctors had advised him to postpone the trip while being treated for knee pain.

Still, the pope said, "I carry within me, in prayer, the pain that you have endured for all too long."

Pope Francis sent Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, to the two countries in his stead, but he also celebrated Mass on July 3 with Congolese Catholics living or studying in Rome.

Unfortunately, he said in the video, "exploitation, violence and insecurity" still plague Congo, "particularly in the east of the country, where armed conflicts continue to cause much intense suffering, aggravated by the indifference and the convenience of many."

In South Sudan, he said, people, "weary of violence and poverty, await concrete results from the process of national reconciliation."

"I would like to contribute to that process, not alone, but by making an ecumenical pilgrimage together with two dear brothers, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland," he said.

Pope Francis urged the Congolese and South Sudanese not to let themselves be "robbed of hope. Think, you who are so dear to me, of how much more you are precious and beloved in the eyes of God, who never disappoints those who put their hope in him!"

"You have a great mission, all of you, beginning with your political leaders: it is that of turning a page in order to blaze new trails, new paths of reconciliation and forgiveness, of serene coexistence and of development," the pope said.

"It is necessary to lay down arms, to overcome all resentment and to write new pages of fraternity," he said.

In his message, Archbishop Welby acknowledged the ongoing suffering of the South Sudanese people. "I see the floods that endanger your homes; I see the famine that makes each day a struggle," he said; "and I see the violence that overshadows so much."

The archbishop noted that in April 2019 when he and the Presbyterian church leader joined Pope Francis and the warring political leaders of South Sudan for a retreat at the Vatican, the church leaders promised to visit and the political leaders "promised to work together for the good of all South Sudanese."

"I pray that your leaders would remember those commitments," Archbishop Welby said. "Peace requires much more than not being at war. It must be created together, with your fellow leaders and even with your enemies."

Rev. Greenshields assured the South Sudanese, "You are very much in our thoughts and in our prayers during these difficult times that you're having to experience. We hope that we'll be able to come and in some way serve and help you.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Jesuit priest’s native village eternalizes his martyrdom Indian Jesuit priest’s native village eternalizes his martyrdom
Genetic testing controversy clouds medical tourism in Malaysia Genetic testing controversy clouds medical tourism in Malaysia
Sri Lanka admits bankruptcy, warns crisis will linger until 2023 Sri Lanka admits bankruptcy, warns crisis will linger until 2023
Bangladesh hill tribe demands justice for brutal killings Bangladesh hill tribe demands justice for brutal killings
Catholic farmers go organic to ease Korean peninsula food crisis Catholic farmers go organic to ease Korean peninsula food crisis
Myanmar junta 'ignoring pleas not to target churches' Myanmar junta 'ignoring pleas not to target churches'
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Cardinal Parolin calls for peace on papal visit to DRCongo

Cardinal Parolin calls for peace on “papal visit” to DR-Congo

The Vatican secretary of state presides at Mass for peace and reconciliation in the Central African country that Pope Francis was supposed to visit from July 2-5

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.