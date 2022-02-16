Pope amends canons to give more authority to bishops, conferences

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Updated: February 16, 2022 06:27 AM GMT
Bishops during a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (Photo: Vatican Media)
Saying he wanted to promote a "healthy decentralization" of some aspects of church life, Pope Francis made several changes to church law, granting greater authority to individual bishops, bishops' conferences and synods of bishops of the Eastern Catholic churches.
The changes, the pope said, should "foster a sense of collegiality and the pastoral responsibility" of bishops and religious superiors who are closest to the matters being decided and therefore have a better understanding of what is appropriate.
Pope Francis' amendments to both the Code of Canon Law of the Latin-rite church and the Code of Canons of the Eastern churches were published by the Vatican Feb. 15, the day they were to go into effect.
The modifications, the pope said, "reflect even more the shared and plural universality of the church," which includes many legitimate differences, but preserves its unity in communion with the pope.
At the same time, he wrote, the changes "encourage a more rapid efficacy of the pastoral action of governance by the local authority, which is facilitated by its very proximity to the persons and situations which require it."
For setting up an interdiocesan seminary, drafting a program for the formation of priests or publishing a national catechism, with the new law the bishop or bishops' conferences involved simply need to obtain a "confirmation" from the Vatican and are no longer required to seek the "approval" of the Vatican.
Pope Francis gave local bishops the authority to determine when there is a just and necessary cause for reducing the number of Masses to be said in fulfillment of a will or legacy
In church law, "'approval,' as opposed to 'confirmation,' entails a greater commitment and involvement" of the Roman Curia. "Therefore, it is evident that the shift from requiring 'approval' to requiring 'confirmation' is not only a terminological change, but a substantial one, which moves precisely in the direction of decentralization," Bishop Marco Mellino, a member of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, told Vatican News Feb. 15.
In another change, Pope Francis gave local bishops the authority to determine when there is "a just and necessary cause" for reducing the number of Masses to be said in fulfillment of a will or legacy left to the church. Previously such a decision was reserved to the Vatican.
Bishop Mellino told Vatican News the law still insists that donations left to the church be used for the donor's intentions, but recognizes that over time, especially if the money was left decades ago, adjustments may be necessary.
Pope Francis also added a new paragraph to the canon dealing with consecrated virgins to make clear that a bishop may establish an association for consecrated virgins in his diocese and a bishops' conference may do the same on the national level.
In addition, he gave religious superiors, when acting in consultation with their councils, broader authority for authorizing long absences from the community or for dismissing or accepting a request of a member with temporary vows to leave the community permanently.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…