X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Poor hit hardest by Thailand's latest Covid outbreak

Residents of slums, prisoners and construction workers face the greatest risk of contracting the contagion

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: May 18, 2021 05:09 AM GMT

Updated: May 18, 2021 05:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics

May 14, 2021
2

Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel

May 14, 2021
3

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
4

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
5

Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients

May 14, 2021
6

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
7

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
8

Hong Kongers escape China’s persecution

May 14, 2021
9

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Poor hit hardest by Thailand's latest Covid outbreak

Inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 are quarantined in a field hospital in Bangkok on May 9 as Thailand continues to battle its latest surge in infections, partly due to outbreaks in prisons. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak has been primarily impacting underprivileged and vulnerable people, including residents of slums, prisoners and construction workers, based on official figures.

The Southeast Asian nation recorded 9,635 new infections on May 17, of which 6,853 were detected at 12 prisons around the country.

At just one facility, Chiang Mai Central Prison in northern Thailand, as many as 3,929 inmates tested positive, according to officials.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The mass testing on inmates around the country was undertaken after it was revealed last week that thousands of inmates had contracted the virus at two prisons in Bangkok, including one facility for female inmates.

Thai prisons are notorious for their unsanitary conditions with chronic overcrowding. Dozens of inmates are kept in small cells where there is no space even for proper beds, so prisoners take turns sleeping on the floor while lying side by side.

At the same time, nearly 500 people at a large construction worker camp in a district of Bangkok tested positive for the virus. Of the 559 workers living in the camp, 482 were found to have been infected, accounting for 86 percent of all residents.

I’m afraid. Many people in my area have the disease

In recent weeks several clusters of Covid-19 have also been detected in overcrowded shantytowns around Bangkok, with random tests showing that up to 10 percent of residents have come down with the potentially fatal virus.

There are growing concerns that infection rates could soon spiral out of control in close-knit, low-income communities where locals are ill equipped to observe social distancing rules.

“I’m afraid. Many people in my area have the disease,” Supansa Boondee, a woman who lives in an inner-city slum and makes a living selling home-cooked food on the street, told UCA News.

Nearly two dozen people tested positive for Covid-19 in her immediate vicinity on May 17.

Related News

“I always wear a mask and wash my hands,” said Supansa, who lives with five other people in a small cinderblock abode. “Apart from that, what can I do?”

Complicating municipal disease-mitigation measures is that many residents of shantytowns with high infection rates work around town as delivery men, security guards and maids, among other occupations. This has raised fears that the virus could be spread far and wide from these communities.

Thailand, once touted as a success story in containing the virus, has had more than 100,000 documented cases of Covid-19, the vast majority of them in the past few weeks.

Citizens have increasingly been pointing an accusatory finger at the administration of Prayut Chan-o-cha for the latest outbreak.

Despite ample time to prepare for a mass outbreak throughout last year when Thailand had a very low rate of infections, Prayut’s government has failed to procure enough doses for a mass vaccination.

I don’t know how much longer we can go on like this

To date, only around 2 percent of the country’s 69 million citizens have been vaccinated.

Starting next month, tens of thousands of Thais will be vaccinated daily, but at the forecast rate it will take many months before any level of herd immunity is achieved.

In the meantime, millions of Thais will continue to languish without incomes after losing their jobs in a severe economic downturn, which has seen the country’s tourism-dependent economy suffer dramatic losses.

Low-income earners in urban shantytowns have especially been affected.

“Many people [in my community] have no money left. They are desperate. I am also suffering because my business is very bad. I don’t know how much longer we can go on like this,” Supansa said.

Also Read

Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam
Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam
Philippine Catholic youths vow not to squander vote
Philippine Catholic youths vow not to squander vote
Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest
Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest
Indonesian churches warn of impending Lake Toba disaster
Indonesian churches warn of impending Lake Toba disaster
Malaysian archdiocese raises money for pandemic-hit India
Malaysian archdiocese raises money for pandemic-hit India
Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls
Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam
May 18, 2021
Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19
May 18, 2021
Philippine Catholic youths vow not to squander vote
May 18, 2021
Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest
May 18, 2021
Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India
May 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021

Features

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Meet the catechists of Ouagadougou

Meet the catechists of Ouagadougou
Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany

Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany
Pope chooses fellow Jesuit as Hong Kongs new bishop

Pope chooses fellow Jesuit as Hong Kong’s new bishop
In the eye of the storm

In the eye of the storm
US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference

US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 18 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 18 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good

Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good
Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life

Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life
St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day

St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.