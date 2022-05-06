Poor Filipinos deserve a caring, wise female president

A succession of strongmen have only worsened the country's glaring wealth inequality

Many long-suffering Filipinos have only known poverty since having strongmen as presidents, believing that only a man could rule justly with fear and force. They welcomed iron-fisted leaders hoping they could solve social and health problems, alleviate poverty and bring justice. That belief has proved to be a mistake. Filipinos were persuaded that “might is right.” What a disappointment that has been.

The poor and hungry Filipinos — 26.14 million of them in a population of 110.8 million — deserve a kind, compassionate, caring woman president who will work with heart and soul to alleviate the hardship of the poor and lift up the lower middle class.

The poor and low-income group, according to 2015 research, make up 58 percent of the population. The middle class comprise 40.5 percent and the rich are just 1.4 percent, but they own 42 percent of the wealth. According to other research, the Philippines has the greatest inequality in wealth distribution in Asia.

They need a woman president who understands the many millions of people on the edge of hunger and poverty. A woman with love in her heart and a strong will to serve and bring justice to the poor. That woman will not bow to the crony capitalism that is controlling the economy and creating poverty. The people cry out in their millions for a woman of wisdom and determination. It is the burning hope of millions of people.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in 1972 and ruled with an iron fist, the Philippines has continued to slide into dire poverty. Corruption and plunder grew on a massive scale that caused poverty and hunger to increase. Dissidents, critics and journalists were killed, jailed or exiled. The one-man rule for 20 years of plunder created the roots of poverty until the present.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported in 2015 that 17.6 million people were hungry every day. By 2021 that number had risen to 26.14 million. The pandemic and lockdowns accounted for some of this increase but not all, as the population increases and the poor have large families.

While eating flavored noodles or rice and soya sauce from paper cups once a day, they can be influenced by hunger and empty promises of relief and social services on social media and via election propaganda

However, the trend to greater poverty has been constant. The poor are becoming poorer and more hungry. They are eating less rice and more noodles to fill their stomachs, but noodles are of lower nutritional value. Low nutrition stunts the brain and hunger drives children onto the streets begging and stealing to survive the hunger. Up to one million children are roaming the streets of Manila looking for something to eat every day.

A woman president would face a lot of challenges. According to government statistics, 16 percent of all families do not have electricity, which means they do not have any appliances. But 82 percent of families own a television and 64 percent have a mobile phone. That means about 26 million are living in tiny shacks with access to television and social media.

While eating flavored noodles or rice and soya sauce from paper cups once a day, they can be influenced by hunger and empty promises of relief and social services on social media and via election propaganda. With hunger gnawing at their stomachs, they are likely to take the 1,000 or more pesos (about US$20) to support vote-buying candidates. They are the multimillionaires who spend their ill-gotten wealth stolen from the people. Unfortunately, they can buy the election. The elite will always remain in power.

So it is possible that the ruling elite and their dynasties are happy to let the poor stay poor and desperate so that at election time the poor will always take the money out of a false sense of gratitude and vote for the candidate who pays them. After voting, they will receive another payment.

The poor need a caring mother president to lift them once and for all out of this dire poverty. They are the ever-present pool of low-cost labor for construction, street cleaning and so on.

Poverty has also driven many teenagers to drop studies and look for work, but there are few jobs and many turn to prostitution to get money, clothes and gadgets.

They live on the streets and eat pag-pag most of the time, begging, selling junk or sometimes selling their teenage daughters just to survive, reprehensible as that is. Pag-pag is recycled leftover food from the plates of diners in restaurants. It is collected, boiled by street vendors and served as a delicious meal to the very poor. It is a real treat.

One in every four poor families live in a shack in slums and have no sanitary toilet, no electricity and eat only once a day. They live in dire poverty in a rich and prosperous nation blessed with vast natural mineral and other resources that benefit the super rich who live in towering condominiums overlooking the slums. The well-off drive on elevated highways above the stinking hole of poverty and suffering, a quagmire of sickness and death.

Poverty has also driven many teenagers to drop studies and look for work, but there are few jobs and many turn to prostitution to get money, clothes and gadgets.

The elimination of poverty by equality-creating policies should be one of the most important goals of any government where the power and energy of a nation are entrusted to a leader who will ideally work for the common good, prosperity and well-being of all the people as a nation.

The good leader will work for greater equality and justice, provide access to quality education and protect the rights and dignity of all people, especially women and children, to have a good education and quality of life. A loving woman can best fit the daunting job as president.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.