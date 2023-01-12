News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pontifical university honors veteran Vatican journalist

Valentina Alazraki has covered papacies for nearly five decades

Pontifical university honors veteran Vatican journalist

Pope Francis holds a book from journalist Maria Valentina Alazraki as he speaks with her on an aircraft on Sept. 6, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Paulina Guzik, OSV News

By Paulina Guzik, OSV News

Published: January 12, 2023 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

Valentina Alazraki, a veteran Vatican journalist who has covered papacies for nearly five decades received an honorary doctorate from the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow Jan. 11.

"I never imagined this moment," she told OSV News, deeply moved to receive an honor she doesn't just see as an academic one. "I interpret it as perhaps the recognition of the love I had for John Paul II and what I was able to convey about him to my countrymen and also other people from Latin America," she said.

The doctorate "honoris causa" (Latin for the sake of honor) is given for extraordinary academic and lifetime achievements from universities across the globe. 

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow is the only pontifical university in Poland, the homeland of St. John Paul. Previous recipients of the honorary doctorates were, among others, Pope Benedict XVI and Archbishop Piero Marini, who arranged pontifical liturgical celebrations for 20 years and is president of the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses. 

Alazraki said she felt "morally responsible for continuing to speak of John Paul II after his death," because she has always had the conviction that "we must not lose or scatter the immense legacy that he had left."

And she received the honorary doctorate precisely for doing so.

"She proved with her life that Christian values have a deep meaning in one's life," Msgr. Robert Tyrala, rector of the university, told OSV News. "She not only traveled the world with Pope John Paul II, but she preaches his ideas in her daily work, which is more than precious."

Alazraki said she thinks that while St. John Paul was talked about and considered frequently while he was alive, his story ended for many people once he died. "For me, it was never the case," she said. "A new story began, which was to make people understand what the pontificate of John Paul II had been."

Alazraki started covering the Holy See for the Mexican television channel Televisa in 1974. Ahead of St. John Paul's first apostolic visit to her native Mexico, she used a trick to interview the pontiff -- jumping out from behind plants in the Vatican to talk to him. 

"It was not a Pulitzer interview," she told OSV News, "and the pope couldn't have laughed more when he saw me. The cardinal accompanying him exclaimed, 'What times we live in!'"

She further made history by starting what is now known as papal in-flight press conferences by inviting Pope John Paul to visit the Foreign Press Association in Rome – he’s the only pontiff to date to visit – and by being one of the few correspondents, not to mention the only woman, to cover the Vatican nonstop since St. Paul VI.

How does she feel about it? "Very old!" she exclaimed when asked, adding that she doesn't feel a part of history.

"I feel very privileged because I think it's been a truly unique, absolutely amazing job," she said. "Being able to witness events that changed the history of the church but also the history of the world. ... I feel very lucky."

Alazraki covered a record number of 156 papal trips, four papal funerals and four conclaves. As one of the most recognized Vatican journalists in the world, she has had a unique relationship with every contemporary pontiff.

Though she received the grand cross of the Order of Pope Pius IX from Pope Francis in 2021, St. John Paul remains the one that influenced her life the most.

"I witnessed a unique experience of a man who carried a cross and taught us to give dignity to sickness and suffering in his elderly days," she said. "And that fortress, that impressive faith, that is, for me, the most important lesson on a human level that I have received in my life."

"You teach young journalists how to convey the truth," Father Michal Drozdz, a professor at the university, said to Alazraki in his introductory remarks. "You teach us that a great legacy of John Paul II is not a relic of the past, but has a great potential in shaping the new generation."

In accepting the honor, Alazraki noted she will soon be 68 years old but said that "today is one of the most important moments of my life."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine bishops issue appeal for stranded ship's crew Philippine bishops issue appeal for stranded ship's crew
Cambodian opposition advisor sued for US$500,000 Cambodian opposition advisor sued for US$500,000
Pilgrim shrine becomes Malaysia's first minor basilica Pilgrim shrine becomes Malaysia's first minor basilica
Global fashion firms exploiting Bangladesh workers Global fashion firms exploiting Bangladesh workers
Islamic State behind blast that kills 5 in Kabul Islamic State behind blast that kills 5 in Kabul
Pope calls evangelization the 'oxygen' of Christian life Pope calls evangelization the 'oxygen' of Christian life
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Diocese of Loikaw

Diocese of Loikaw

Loikaw Diocese located in Kayah State, is the smallest of all 14 States and Divisions in Myanmar. It covers an area of

Read more
Diocese of Faisalabad

Diocese of Faisalabad

In a land area of around 35,300 square kilometers, the diocese covers the districts of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek

Read more
Diocese of Tandag

Diocese of Tandag

In a land area of 4,552.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Surigao del Sur.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.