X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Poll: Thais reluctant to accept Myanmar migrants

Respondents fear migrants could spread Covid-19 and deprive locals of jobs

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: March 30, 2021 05:55 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
3

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
4

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Mar 29, 2021
5

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook

Mar 29, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan

Mar 30, 2021
7

Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit

Mar 29, 2021
8

Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting

Mar 29, 2021
9

India's West Bengal: The last man standing

Mar 27, 2021
10

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Poll: Thais reluctant to accept Myanmar migrants

Karen people, who had crossed the Salween River into Thailand to seek refuge after airstrikes in eastern Myanmar, wait after being requested by Thai authorities to leave Mae Hong Son and return to Myanmar. (Photo: Ei Tu Hta community leaders/AFP)

Even as numerous people from Myanmar are fleeing rampant military violence and worsening economic conditions in search of safety and new jobs, most Thais would prefer not to see more migrants come, according to a new poll.

Conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University last week, the poll asked 1,167 Thais nationwide about their views regarding migrant workers from countries such as Myanmar, which provides several million migrant laborers to Thailand. 

Nearly 68 percent of respondents said migrants could cause more outbreaks of disease, while nearly 62 percent said foreign migrants could deprive Thais of jobs.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Nearly 54 percent of respondents said they thought the presence of more migrants could increase crime rates and threaten the safety of locals’ life and property.

This hardening of public attitudes toward migrants has been fueled in large part by an official narrative that has laid the blame on an ongoing second outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand on migrants from Myanmar.

Senior Thai government officials, including Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, have said that migrants from Myanmar who evaded disease control measures by sneaking into the porous border between the two nations late last year brought the coronavirus into the country.

As evidence, they cited the high rates of infections among groups of migrant workers from Myanmar working in the seafood sector in a province near Bangkok.

In response, many Thais have taken to social media to rail against migrant workers, whom they have accused of putting the lives of locals in danger by reintroducing Covid-19 after several months of zero documented local transmissions last year.

“Shoot all of them down since they don’t follow the rules,” a foreign news agency quoted a Thai citizen commenting on Facebook earlier this year.

“Kick them back to their country,” the news agency quoted another local.

Related News

The results of the latest poll have been announced just as several thousand ethnic Karen villagers have fled into Thailand after the Myanmar military used aircraft to bomb their villages alongside the country’s border with Thailand on March 28.

Video clips and photographs have shown villagers, including many children, trudging through jungles carrying their meager belongings in small bags until they reached safety in the Thai border province of Mae Hong Son.

The Thai government generally does not recognize the rights of asylum seekers such as ethnic Karen people to refugee status, which means these asylum seekers could be returned to Myanmar.

In the wake of increased violence and severe repression following a military coup in Myanmar on Feb. 1, Thai authorities have stepped up their efforts to detain people from Myanmar who enter Thailand illegally.

In the new poll, 65 percent of Thai respondents agreed with such policies by saying that border areas should be strictly monitored.

However, three out of five respondents also agreed that migrants are driven largely by economic concerns and come to Thailand in search of a better life.

Also Read

Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Thailand urged not to force Karen refugees back to Myanmar
Thailand urged not to force Karen refugees back to Myanmar
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday

Latest News

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Mar 30, 2021
Sri Lankan Church calls for ban on extremist groups
Mar 30, 2021
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Mar 30, 2021
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Mar 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Mar 30, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million

Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million
Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our throwaway culture

Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our "throw-away culture”
Keeping the faith in Belgium under restrictions

Keeping the faith in Belgium... under restrictions
Highlevel Catholic funeral for Tanzanias controversial president

High-level Catholic funeral for Tanzania’s controversial president

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week
God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope

God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope
Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart

Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart
Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day

Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.