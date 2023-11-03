Political violence grips Bangladesh as election looms

At least six people were killed, and several were injured in clashes between rival groups amid allegations of rigging and vote-buying as millions of Filipinos flocked to vote in the local polls to elect members of rural and youth councils on Monday.

Some 31 cases of violence were reported during the Barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan Elections, commonly called BSKE. A total of 9 shooting incidents were recorded. Police also received 17 complaints of vote buying, and 51 individuals were arrested due to liquor ban violations on the eve of elections.

Filipinos turn up to cast votes at a polling station during the the local elections known as Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) on Oct. 30. (Photo supplied)

Barangay is the smallest administrative division and Sangguiang Kabataan is a youth council.

About 67 million Filipinos out of the nation’s estimated 111 million people were eligible to vote. Election-related violence is not new in the Philippines. Some 35 people were killed during the last BSKE in 2018.

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh booked principal and 55 members of the teaching staff at a Christian school for allegedly violating the state’s stringent anti-conversion law. Arrested staff of Eton English Medium School in Bansi town is accused of trying to convert indigenous tribal and Dalit people in a case filed on Monday.

The principal dismissed the allegation as fake. The school has been running for over three-decades and currently has about 2,000 students. It is the first time the school management has been accused of illegal religious conversion by a local Hindu man.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enacted a draconian anti-conversion law in his state in 2021. Christians say hardline Hindu groups misuse the law to register false complaints against them. (Photo: AFP)

Following the police complaint, hardline Hindu activists staged a protest in front of the school and sought action against the principal and the staff.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has passed an anti-conversion law often misused by Hindu hardliners to target minorities like Christians.

Elderly mothers, fathers and wives laid red flowers at a monument last Friday without knowing what exactly happened to their beloved ones in Sri Lanka with a long history of enforced disappearances.

Hundreds of missing family members wore lockets with photographs of their loved ones while seeking justice at a street protest in Raddoluwa junction in western Seeduwa. Religious leaders, civil society groups, and embassy representatives attended the event under the theme, 'Bring them Home.’

Religious leaders and family members seek justice for missing persons during a street protest in western Seeduwa on Oct. 27. (Photo: Supplied)

According to a Catholic priest who attended the protest meeting, the minority Tamil community in the north and the east were hit hard by the 26-year-old civil war as many of them were arrested or surrendered for their alleged links with the guerrillas.

Bishop Rayappu Joseph of Mannar submitted a report to a government committee set up in 2010 which said close to hundred and fifty thousand people went missing during the last stages of the civil war.

Hundreds of Catholics have joined Marian celebrations to seek an end to the conflict in Myanmar after armed rebel groups started a new campaign against the ruling junta.

About 1,500 Catholics from Mandalay archdiocese in Central Myanmar and other parts of the country gathered at the Holy Rosary Marian shrine in Chanthargone village, near Mandalay city, to attend the Marian feast last Saturday and Sunday.

Catholics form a procession at the Marian grotto at St. Columban's Cathedral in Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin State. (File photo: Hkun Awng Nlam)

The pilgrims attended the Mass as three jet fighters took off from Mandalay International Airport, which is located near the Marian shrine. Mandalay archdiocese is affected by the ongoing conflict which has rendered thousands of Catholics homeless due to the military’s burning of villages.

In northern Shan state, fighting has increased after armed rebel groups started coordinated attacks on the military. Rebel forces have seized several military posts and key roads while the skirmishes forced some 400 villagers to flee their homes.

The authorities in Communist China have allegedly throttled the public display of condolences for the country’s former premier Li Keqiang. Li died of a heart attack on Monday at the age of 68.