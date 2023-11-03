Political violence grips Bangladesh as election looms

At least 11 people were killed and scores injured in ongoing political violence in Bangladesh ahead of national election to be held next January.
Updated: November 03, 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Political violence claimed 11 lives including two police officers and left scores injured ahead of national election in Bangladesh to be held next January.
Global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch has accused all sides including the ruling Awami League, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the police for the violence that started last Saturday.
Police have been accused of using unnecessary force including rubber bullets, teargas and sound grenades during a massive anti-government rally by opposition in capital Dhaka on that day. The ruling government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of ignoring calls for restraint and violating its own pledge to hold a peaceful, free and fair election.
Police arrested thousands of opposition leaders and supporters who attempted to enforce a nationwide strike and blockade of transport this week. Opposition parties demanded the Hasina government resign to make way for a neutral administration to oversee the election, which the ruling party rejected vehemently.
Police fire rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse BNP activists in Araihazar, some 40km from Dhaka, on Oct. 31. (Photo: AFP)
At least six people were killed, and several were injured in clashes between rival groups amid allegations of rigging and vote-buying as millions of Filipinos flocked to vote in the local polls to elect members of rural and youth councils on Monday.
Some 31 cases of violence were reported during the Barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan Elections, commonly called BSKE. A total of 9 shooting incidents were recorded. Police also received 17 complaints of vote buying, and 51 individuals were arrested due to liquor ban violations on the eve of elections.
Filipinos turn up to cast votes at a polling station during the the local elections known as Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) on Oct. 30. (Photo supplied)
Barangay is the smallest administrative division and Sangguiang Kabataan is a youth council.
About 67 million Filipinos out of the nation’s estimated 111 million people were eligible to vote. Election-related violence is not new in the Philippines. Some 35 people were killed during the last BSKE in 2018.
Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh booked principal and 55 members of the teaching staff at a Christian school for allegedly violating the state’s stringent anti-conversion law. Arrested staff of Eton English Medium School in Bansi town is accused of trying to convert indigenous tribal and Dalit people in a case filed on Monday.
The principal dismissed the allegation as fake. The school has been running for over three-decades and currently has about 2,000 students. It is the first time the school management has been accused of illegal religious conversion by a local Hindu man.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enacted a draconian anti-conversion law in his state in 2021. Christians say hardline Hindu groups misuse the law to register false complaints against them. (Photo: AFP)
Following the police complaint, hardline Hindu activists staged a protest in front of the school and sought action against the principal and the staff.
Uttar Pradesh is among the states ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has passed an anti-conversion law often misused by Hindu hardliners to target minorities like Christians.
Elderly mothers, fathers and wives laid red flowers at a monument last Friday without knowing what exactly happened to their beloved ones in Sri Lanka with a long history of enforced disappearances.
Hundreds of missing family members wore lockets with photographs of their loved ones while seeking justice at a street protest in Raddoluwa junction in western Seeduwa. Religious leaders, civil society groups, and embassy representatives attended the event under the theme, 'Bring them Home.’
Religious leaders and family members seek justice for missing persons during a street protest in western Seeduwa on Oct. 27. (Photo: Supplied)
According to a Catholic priest who attended the protest meeting, the minority Tamil community in the north and the east were hit hard by the 26-year-old civil war as many of them were arrested or surrendered for their alleged links with the guerrillas.
Bishop Rayappu Joseph of Mannar submitted a report to a government committee set up in 2010 which said close to hundred and fifty thousand people went missing during the last stages of the civil war.
Hundreds of Catholics have joined Marian celebrations to seek an end to the conflict in Myanmar after armed rebel groups started a new campaign against the ruling junta.
About 1,500 Catholics from Mandalay archdiocese in Central Myanmar and other parts of the country gathered at the Holy Rosary Marian shrine in Chanthargone village, near Mandalay city, to attend the Marian feast last Saturday and Sunday.
Catholics form a procession at the Marian grotto at St. Columban's Cathedral in Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin State. (File photo: Hkun Awng Nlam)
The pilgrims attended the Mass as three jet fighters took off from Mandalay International Airport, which is located near the Marian shrine. Mandalay archdiocese is affected by the ongoing conflict which has rendered thousands of Catholics homeless due to the military’s burning of villages.
In northern Shan state, fighting has increased after armed rebel groups started coordinated attacks on the military. Rebel forces have seized several military posts and key roads while the skirmishes forced some 400 villagers to flee their homes.
The authorities in Communist China have allegedly throttled the public display of condolences for the country’s former premier Li Keqiang. Li died of a heart attack on Monday at the age of 68.
Many took to social media to pay glowing tributes to the leader, who promised market reforms but was politically sidelined since Xi Jinping came to power. Chinese censors have removed online tributes such as those hailing Li as "the people's premier."
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died after a heart attack, state media reported on Oct. 27. (Photo: AFP)
Li was China’s top economic official for a decade helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising political, economic and military tensions with the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Observers say, the tributes to Li reflected public dissatisfaction towards President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. The government censorship was not limited to online media as public gatherings were also banned in universities and colleges.
Delegates from South Korean, Japanese and the United States bishops’ conferences joined a peace forum to discuss the role of the Catholic Church in promoting peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia. The two-phased meeting on Oct. 25-29 was themed “2023 Catholic Korean Peninsula Peace Forum” and held in South Korea and Japan.
Korean Bishops’ Committee for National Reconciliation and the Catholic Institute for Peace in East Asia under the Diocese of Uijeongbu co-hosted the event.
Participants of 2023 Catholic Korean Peninsula Peace Forum pose for a photo at the World Peace Memorial Cathedral in Hiroshima, Japan on Oct. 29. (Photo: Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea)
The participants also discussed major issues including the environment and nuclear disarmament, food shortages, water shortages, collapse of social infrastructure, economic poverty, health, and sanitation crises arising due to climate change.
The forum aimed to “strengthen solidarity among the Korean, American and Japanese bishops' conferences in promoting peace in Northeast Asia” and intended to “explore the role of religion and civil society in reducing military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in the face of the climate crisis.”
Catholic bishops in Malaysia have urged the government to refrain from dragging children into geopolitics after the Education Ministry issued circular asking schools to observe Palestine Solidarity Week.
Archbishop Simon Poh, president of the Malaysian Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in a press statement last Friday that the Malaysian Church is “greatly disturbed” by the government circular. The remarks came after the Ministry of Education instructed schools to organize a Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct. 29 to Nov 3.
This file photo shows Malaysian students smiling at a girls-only Islamic school in Hulu Langat, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP Photo)
The government move is seen as part of the Muslim-majority nation's support of the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The bishops said schools are for education and “not for learning to hate others.”
Their statement also lauded lawmakers in Christian-majority Sarawak state, who chose not to follow education ministry directives aiming to avoid stirring up any issues in the region.
Church groups in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua region joined the government to provide food aid to hundreds of indigenous people hit by famine because of crop failure.
In collaboration with church groups, food aid has been sent through 17 flights to the worst affected Amuma, Panggema, and Anggruk districts since the third week of October.
A government official from the Ministry of Social Affairs is seen with children in Yahukimo Regency, Papua while distributing aid to hungry residents, in collaboration with church groups. (Photo supplied)
The Yahukimo Regency in the Papua Mountain province has declared an emergency from October 21 to November 1 after 23 people died of starvation in the province. The crop failure is attributed to a combination of hailstorms, severe frost and drought linked to the global El Niño phenomenon, which started to impact Indonesia in June.
Death due to starvation is not new in Papua. In August, six people died of starvation in Central Papua Province. Three people died of hunger due to crop failure triggered by a drought.
The France-based MEP or Paris Foreign Missions Society has expressed happiness and pride at Church officials in Vietnam starting the beatification process of one of its founders, Bishop François Pallu.
The MEP superior general Father Vincent Sénéchal made the remarks as he attended the formal opening of the diocesan inquiry by Hanoi archdiocese last Sunday.
Fathers Vincent Sénéchal (left) and Balthazar Castelino offer Bishop François Pallu’s relic to Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi on Oct. 28. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)
The visiting MEP members have handed over Pallu’s relic to Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi.
Sénéchal said the Church in Vietnam had existed before MEP was established in 1658. Pallu and other MEP missionaries came to integrate the local Church and train indigenous clergy, he said.
It was the first for Vietnam, a former French colony, to start the sainthood cause of a foreign missionary.
The MEP is credited with strengthening the Church in Vietnam. Over 1,200 out of 4,300 MEP missionaries served in Vietnam until 1975. Many faced severe persecution and 10 became martyrs.
….As we march through 2023 with the best of commentaries, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 43 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 11:03 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 13, 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 06, 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 12:03 PM GMT
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 10:58 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 08, 2023 11:26 AM GMT