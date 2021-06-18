X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Polish bishops to meet Pope Francis amid sex abuse crisis

The Vatican had ordered a series of probes against Poland's bishops after several scandals

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 18, 2021 10:02 AM GMT

Updated: June 18, 2021 10:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
2

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
3

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
4

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Jun 16, 2021
5

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar security forces release six priests

Jun 15, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
8

China shuts down Korea-based Protestant church

Jun 15, 2021
9

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
10

Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh

Jun 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Polish bishops to meet Pope Francis amid sex abuse crisis

Pope Francis meets with Polish bishops at Wawel royal castle's cathedral in Krakow on July 27, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Poland’s Catholic bishops are gearing up for their ad limina visit to Rome in October when their moral authority will be examined because of allegations of clerical sex abuse and a culture of covering them up.

The Vatican had ordered a series of probes against Polish bishops under the norms of the motu proprio Vos estis lux mundi, issued by Pope Francis in 2019.

Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference, came under investigation.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 71-year-old prelate, also head of the European bishops’ forum, was exonerated on June 8 from all charges after a three-year inquiry.

The latest blow to the Polish Church came in May when the Vatican issued sanctions against retired Bishop Tadeusz Rakoczy for his failure to handle clerical sexual abuse.

After a victim's claims were made public, the Vatican on May 28 banned Bishop Rakoczy from public appearances and asked him to lead "a life of penance and prayer."

The Vatican accepted the resignation of Bishop Jan Tyrawa of Bydgoszcz after he faced allegations of covering up sexual abuse

The 83-year-old Bishop Rakoczy was accused of covering up reports of clerical abuse in the 1990s and 2000s.

He was also asked to cough up an "appropriate amount" as compensation to the St. Joseph Foundation, set up in 2019 to help clerical abuse victims in the Polish Church.

A fortnight earlier, on May 12, the Vatican accepted the resignation of Bishop Jan Tyrawa of Bydgoszcz after he faced allegations of covering up sexual abuse.

In March, the apostolic nunciature in Poland issued sanctions against two Polish bishops after concluding canonical inquiries. They were also accused of negligence in handling cases of sexual abuse of minors by clergy.

Related News

The Vatican office told Archbishop Sławoj Leszek Głódź of Gdansk and Bishop Edward Janiak of Kalisz to live outside their former dioceses, and they were barred from participating in public liturgies.

The bishops were also asked to shell out “an appropriate sum” from their personal funds to the St. Joseph Foundation.

In a rare incident, the pope accepted the resignation of Archbishop Głódź on the same day he turned 75, the canonical age limit for a bishop to retire.

Last November, retired Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz was banned from using episcopal insignia and denied a cathedral burial after being involved in an abuse case.

The 97-year-old Gulbinowicz died two weeks after the ban came into force.

Several other prelates are in the line of fire, including retired Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who acted as secretary to Pope St. John Paul II for 39 years.

In their report, abuse survivors named two dozen current and retired Polish prelates who were accused of shielding predator priests.

The report was submitted to Pope Francis during the global abuse prevention summit at the Vatican in 2019.

In 2019, the Polish bishops’ conference published a report which stated that nearly 382 clerical abuses took place between 1990 and 2018, involving a total of 624 victims.

With Pope Francis effecting a major change in canon law on June 1 to explicitly criminalize sexual abuse of adults by priests, life began to change for those prelates and priests accused of sexual abuse and negligence in handling abuse.

The continuing exposure has dented the Polish Church's authority and credibility, which once stood tall in Europe for its highest moral authority.

As a remedial measure, the Polish Church gave more powers to the St. Joseph Foundation and set up in 2019 a lay Catholic helpline, known as “Wounded in the Church,” to back up the Church’s official abuse reporting system in Europe's most Catholic country.

The cardinal will be beatified along with Mother Elżbieta Rosa Czacka, a nun who served the blind

Another worrying trend is the dwindling church attendances in Poland, known for having the highest percentage of Catholics in Europe.

The number of people attending Sunday Mass in Poland has recorded a fall. The Polish bishops’ conference said 36.9 percent of Catholics attended Sunday Masses in 2019, compared with 38.2 percent in 2018.

Some positive elements can boost the morale of Polish bishops ahead of their visit to Rome.

The beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, Poland’s “Primate of the Millennium,” who was the flag-bearer of the Church’s resistance to communism in Poland, will take place in September.

The cardinal will be beatified along with Mother Elżbieta Rosa Czacka, a nun who served the blind and died in 1961, in Poland on Sept. 12.

Abortion is another issue where the bishops are on safe ground as Poland is one of the European Union nations where there is a de facto ban on the right to abortion.

The Polish bishops' Rome visit is set to begin on Oct. 4. Some of them are expected to be in Rome around Oct. 22, the feast day of the Polish pope St. John Paul II.

The Polish bishops conducted their last ad limina visit in 2014.

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Jun 19, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion
Jun 19, 2021
Irish bishops choose woman to guide route to national synod
Jun 19, 2021
Bishop says US worship sites often unaware of Catholic migrants
Jun 19, 2021
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia
Jun 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Centenary of an Assassination

Centenary of an Assassination
Refugees matter because each is a human being

Refugees matter because each is a human being
Scientists and religious leaders to join Vatican climate summit

Scientists and religious leaders to join Vatican climate summit
Scandals have weakened the Legionaries of Christ in Mexico

Scandals have weakened the Legionaries of Christ in Mexico
African bishop says his volcanohit diocese in dire straights

African bishop says his volcano-hit diocese in dire straights
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 18 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 18 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the grace

Father in Heaven, grant us the grace
Give us the understanding that your grace is sufficient

Give us the understanding that your grace is sufficient
St. Romuald | Saint of the Day

St. Romuald | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.