News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Police rescue woman from blasphemy mob in Pakistan

A woman police officer appealed with the crowd to let the law determine whether blasphemy laws had been breached
Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, an assistant superintendent with Punjab police speaks during an interview with AFP at her office in Lahore on Feb. 27.

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, an assistant superintendent with Punjab police speaks during an interview with AFP at her office in Lahore on Feb. 27. 

(Photo: AFP)

AFP, Lahore
Published: February 28, 2024 05:14 AM GMT

A police officer who saved a woman accused of blasphemy from a mob of 200 men in eastern Pakistan has described how she had to negotiate with the crowd to lead her to safety.

The woman, who has not been named for security reasons, was surrounded in a Lahore restaurant by men who wrongly claimed her shirt was adorned with verses from the Koran.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in ultra-conservative Pakistan, where mobs have lynched people they deem to have insulted Islam.

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, an assistant superintendent with Punjab police, was among the first officers on the scene on Sunday.

"The crowd was pretty charged, and they were chanting slogans. They were talking about how people who commit blasphemy must be punished," Naqvi told AFP.

A video shared on social media showed the woman sitting in a corner of a cafe protecting her face with her hands.

Crowds were later heard chanting: "The only punishment for blasphemy is beheading."

"There was a confusion and nobody was willing to listen to us. We feared that if the dialogue didn't begin, the woman's life would be in danger," Naqvi added.

In the end, Naqvi appealed with the crowd to let police determine whether Pakistan's blasphemy laws had been breached.

Officers then formed a human chain to help lead the woman out of the restaurant.

The woman was in fact wearing a shirt with the Arabic word for "beautiful" written on it.

"We have experienced at least two such events before in Lahore. Religious crowds are always pretty charged and we had no idea what we were going to deal with," Naqvi said.

The officer has since been recommended for an award by the chief of Punjab police.

On Monday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first woman to be chief minister of a Pakistani province, took her oath as the head of Punjab's province assembly.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In her inaugural address, she highlighted Naqvi's actions: "I want to praise the lady officer who has saved the life of a woman."

Police have not made any arrests of those involved in the mob aggression, while the victim gave a video statement apologising for causing offence.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Antonis Bara of Ambikapur , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Romulo G. Valles of Davao, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop David William Valencia Antonio of Ilagan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Jean Marie Prida Inthirath of Savannakhet, Laos
Read More...
Latest News
Italian music conductor praises missionaries in Vietnam
Italian music conductor praises missionaries in Vietnam
Malaysia urged to abolish death penalty
Malaysia urged to abolish death penalty
Priest, 6 religious brothers, lay teacher kidnapped in Haiti
Priest, 6 religious brothers, lay teacher kidnapped in Haiti
Bishop reaffirms Catholics cannot join Freemasons
Bishop reaffirms Catholics cannot join Freemasons
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.