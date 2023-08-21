Police remove Hindu idol from centuries-old Indian church

Goa has set up a panel to prepare a list of temples destroyed during the 450-year Portuguese rule

Catholics assemble at the centuries old church in Goa after a Hindu idol was installed in its premises on Aug. 18. (Photo: Supplied)

Police have removed a Hindu idol installed in front of a church in India's Goa state, a former Portuguese colony, where a government panel is active to renovate Hindu temples destroyed during the 450-year Portuguese rule.

Police filed cases against 10 people on Aug. 19 for installing the idol of Hindu goddess Durga before Our Lady of Health Church, built by the Portuguese in the 16th century, amid claims that the church was built after destroying a temple dedicated to the Hindu goddess.

“We have registered cases against 10 persons,” Diogo Gracias, inspector of the local police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred on Aug. 18, told UCA News.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The police could not spot the culprits even after searching their houses and no arrests were made, the police official told UCA News.

“We will probe all angles, including the illegal trespass and inciting communal disharmony,” Gracias added.

Police said around 12 persons installed the idol in early Aug. 19. A group, identified as the Karni Sena, a local Hindu outfit, said in a video that they installed the idol before the church as a temple existed there several centuries ago.

The video also invited Hindus to visit the site and seek Durga’s blessings.

"Following complaints from parishioners, police arrived and removed the statue,” parish priest Father Kennet Teles told UCA News.

Our Lady of Health at Sancoale on the bank of the river Zuari was built in 1566. It is a protected monument under India's archeological department.

Goa is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Catholic leaders say the idol installation was a ploy by hardline Hindus to create communal disharmony ahead of the general election next year, where Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

From March 2022, Modi’s party is heading Goa where Christians make up more than 25 percent of the tiny state’s 1.54 million people.

Hindus accounted for 67 percent of the population in the western state, which was a Portuguese colony from 1510 to 1961.

The idol installation "cannot happen without the blessings of powerful politicians,” said Carlos Alvares Ferreira, a legislator from the opposition Congress party.

Ferreira, a former assistant solicitor general with the federal government, told UCA News that "it was an attempt to divide the Goan community. We should brace for such assaults until the forthcoming elections.”

“This is a planned strategy to create divisiveness among Christians and Hindus as it pays during the polls,” Father Anthony da Silva, director of Xavier Centre of Historical Research in Goa, told UCA News.

In September 2022, the Goa government decided to undertake the restoration of temples destroyed during Portuguese rule and set up a committee.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a survey of temples would start by the archaeology department and recently told the state legislature that the committee was making progress.

Political analysts say Sawant said in March that the legacy of the Portuguese rule would be removed from Goa.

“The government has set aside a fund of some US$240,600 to restore Hindu temples destroyed by the Portuguese rulers in the 15th and 16th centuries, Father Silva said.

Latest News