Police guard Indian actor after hit film sparks caste furore

Updated: November 18, 2021 10:42 AM GMT
A motorist rides past a poster of actor Suriya Sivakumar from the movie 'Jai Bhim' in Chennai on Nov. 17. (Photo: AFP)
The star of a hit new Indian film tackling the oppression of marginalized communities was under armed police guard today after threats of violence.
Jai Bhim is a legal drama based on the true story of an activist lawyer fighting for a tribal woman whose husband was wrongly arrested and killed in police custody in 1993.
The movie is the latest to highlight the plight of India's millions of tribal people and low-caste Dalits at the bottom of the Hindu caste system.
The film, released on Amazon Prime, has received rave reviews and unusually for a Tamil-language movie has been successful right across the vast country of 22 official languages.
Jai Bhim was briefly the highest-ranked film on movie database IMDb — owned by Amazon — beating Hollywood classics such as The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption.
But it has also angered many people in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where it is set, in particular the Vanniyar caste community who say that the film portrays them in a bad light.
This and other threats to Suriya have prompted an outpouring of support for the actor
Vanniyar Sangam, a body representing the community, has issued a legal notice to the filmmakers seeking damages and demanding the removal of certain scenes.
A member of a local political party even offered 100,000 rupees (US$1,340) to anyone who physically attacks the main actor Saravanan Sivakumar, better known as Suriya, who is also the film's co-producer.
Police have since opened an investigation into the politician, and Suriya's home in Chennai is now guarded by five armed officers and the actor -— a major star in Tamil cinema — has additional security when he travels.
This and other threats to Suriya have prompted an outpouring of support for the actor, with the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya trending on social media.
"Can't express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us," the 46-year-old said on Twitter.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…