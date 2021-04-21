X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic

More than one person is dying from the virus every minute as Modi tries to avoid lockdowns

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: April 20, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2021 12:56 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
4

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
5

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
7

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
8

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
9

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
10

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
Support UCA News
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic

A man tapes a notice reading 'Covishield out of stock' at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on April 20 amid rising Covid-19 cases across India. (Photo: AFP)

As the Covid-19 pandemic spirals out of control, India is recording the deaths of more than one person per minute due to the coronavirus.

While on average 60 people died from the virus every hour on April 18, the figure jumped to 67 deaths per hour on April 19 and 73 on April 20, according to data from the federal Health Ministry.

Leading brokerages have downgraded India's GDP growth projections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to avoid a nationwide lockdown.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Several provincial governments are resorting to lockdowns. The city government in national capital New Delhi announced a six-day lockdown on April 19, while the country's most industrialized state Maharashtra has imposed a curfew-like situation from April 14 to May 1.

Modi made a televised national broadcast on April 20 urging citizens and state governments to avoid lockdowns.

"We have to save the country from a lockdown,” the PM said in a 20-minute address while advising citizens to stay indoors if there is no urgency to go outside.

He also asked people to be careful that family elders do not go outside unless there is an urgent need.

Although the PM aimed to give a 'do not panic' message to the people, others do not seem to endorse his optimism

Ironically, it was Modi who imposed a 68-day nationwide lockdown in March 2020 that left India's economy crippled. While the federal government is now worried about the economy and has grown wary of lockdowns as a tool to fight the pandemic, most states seem to think otherwise.

In Maharashtra, even the restrictions on movement and gatherings in the curfew-like situation have not helped improve the situation.

Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a “complete lockdown” as soon as possible. “We have made our request. Now it is up to the chief minister to take the final call.”

Related News

Another Maharashtra minister, Aslam Shaikh, said: "Maharashtra is certainly heading for lockdown.”

Taking cognizance of Modi’s appeal for general help to fight Covid-19, the Tata Group has announced that it will import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen.

"PM Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health infrastructure," India’s leading business house tweeted.

Although the PM aimed to give a "do not panic" message to the people, others do not seem to endorse his optimism.

“I would urge the states to use lockdowns as a last resort. Our focus should be on micro-containment zones ... We will take care of the economic health [of the country] as well as the health of the people," said Modi.

Congress spokesman Ajoy Kumar was not convinced by the PM’s words.

"Contrary to what the prime minister has tried to say, there is every reason to panic. There is a panic-like situation everywhere, including in smaller states like Jharkhand," he said.

Kumar said things have only worsened as in many places, including commercial capital Mumbai and capital New Delhi, there is a shortage of medicines, oxygen and other health infrastructure.

"The prime minister's speech has not given us any confidence ...," said another Congress leader, Rashid Ali.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the daughter of party president Sonia Gandhi, said the oxygen shortage is a man-made situation.

“The problem is with the supply crisis. Oxygen is available in the country, but there are not enough trucks to carry them to various parts of India," she said.

Even for white-collar jobs and those who can manage to work from home through the internet, there has been a drop in salaries

The United Kingdom has already added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis.

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also advised Americans to avoid traveling to India.

Besides the crippled economy posing a serious challenge to the government, the pandemic has brought related impacts on other fronts.

The labor market has still not recovered from its 2020 shocks, especially in the context of unemployment, and the fear of enhanced lockdowns in major cities is bound to impact the workforce at various levels.

"Even for white-collar jobs and those who can manage to work from home through the internet, there has been a drop in salaries,” said analyst Vidyarthi Kumar.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded India's GDP growth projections.

Nomura has cut its forecast of economic growth for the fiscal year ending March 2022 to 12.6 percent from 13.5 percent, JP Morgan now projects GDP growth at 11 percent, while UBS sees growth of only 10 percent.

India had reported 15.6 million coronavirus cases and 182,570 deaths as of April 21. Only the United States has had more cases.

VIDEO: Delhi's health system reaches limits

Also Read

Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Car bomb blast in Pakistani city kills five
Car bomb blast in Pakistani city kills five
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Pakistan accused of appeasing Islamists over French ambassador
Pakistan accused of appeasing Islamists over French ambassador
Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state
Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Apr 22, 2021
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Apr 22, 2021
Death sentences on the rise in Indonesia
Apr 22, 2021
More Philippine parishes open community pantries
Apr 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines

New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines
Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic

Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic
Hong Kongs Catholic martyrs for democracy

Hong Kong’s Catholic "martyrs for democracy"
Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty

Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty
Food Stories

Food Stories
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News

Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News
Let us pray for Pope Francis

Let us pray for Pope Francis
St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day

St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.