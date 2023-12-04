PM Modi’s party wins crucial Indian state polls

The only consolation for the opposition Congress party was the win in southern Telangana state

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a poll rally in Hyderabad on Nov. 7. (Photo; AFP)

The pro-Hindu party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved its poll prospects with an impressive victory in three key states among five, ahead of next year's national election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh bagging 163 seats in the 230-member assembly for a fifth consecutive term.

The party also won Chhattisgarh state in central India and Rajasthan in the west, defeating the opposition Congress, which won the southern Telangana with 64 of the 119 seats.

The results were declared on Dec. 3. “There is no denying the fact that the BJP has made significant gains in these elections," said Father Babu Joseph, former spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

The priest though pointed out that "it may not augur well for some sections of society that have been repeatedly targeted by the pro-Hindu party,” including Christians, Muslims, Dalits and tribal people.

The election outcome though was “not entirely surprising as it was incumbent on it [BJP] to make more inroads into the northern states where it has a bigger stake,” Joseph told UCA News on Dec.4.

The results may allow the BJP to stage a comeback at the parliamentary polls next year where Modi is seeking a third consecutive term as prime minister, he added.

“No doubt, it is a big victory in Madhya Pradesh,” said Daniel John, a Catholic leader based in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

There was a silent wave in favor of the BJP, which defeated pre-poll predictions that the Congress that stands for secular values will win in Madhya Pradesh, he told UCA News.

"The infighting within Congress paved the way for its defeat in Rajasthan," said Father Basil Makwana, attached to Udaipur diocese in the state.

The Central Indian state of Chhattisgarh had witnessed an increase in targeted violence against the local tribal Christians.

"The Congress government never protected us from religious fanatics and more than 1,000 Christians had to flee their homes," a Church leader told UCA News.

The leader who did not want to be identified alleged that the Congress leaders in the state created a rift among Christian and non-Christian tribal populations.

"The Congress won in Telangana because of its stress on inclusiveness," said Father Anthoniraj Thumma, advisor of the Federation of Telugu Church based in Telangana.

Counting in northeastern Mizoram was held on Dec. 4 and the Zoram People's Movement, a coalition of several local outfits, registered a stunning victory over the incumbent Mizo National Front. It won 27 seats in the 40-member house.

Counting in the Christian-majority Mizoram was postponed as Christians opposed it on Dec.3, citing the observance of Sunday as a Holy Day.

