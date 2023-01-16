News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Plot thickens with new charges against Myanmar pastor

Junta 'has videos showing rebels attending prayer meetings, listening to sermons' by Hkalam Samson

Plot thickens with new charges against Myanmar pastor

Pastor Hkalam Samson has been remanded in custody at a prison in Myitkyina after the Myanmar junta charged him with unlawful association and incitement. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 16, 2023 11:37 AM GMT

Updated: January 16, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Myanmar's junta has added a second charge against a prominent pastor arrested under the country's sweeping Unlawful Association Act, ignoring appeals from the Baptist World Alliance and civil society groups.

Baptist Pastor Hkalam Samson, who was arrested and remanded in custody last month, was charged with incitement in addition to a previous charge of unlawful association, an official of Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) was quoted by local media as saying.

Pastor Samson, a former KBC president is jailed in a prison in Myitkyina, the capital of Christian-majority Kachin state, where the junta is engaged in heavy fighting with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

If found guilty, the pastor could face three years in jail for the unlawful association, another two years for incitement and have to cough up a fine.

According to a KBC member, the military is armed with video tapes to prove the pastor’s “unlawful association.”

The junta reportedly has video footage showing members of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), the armed wing of the KIA, attending his prayer meetings and listening to his sermons.

Rights groups and activists say the charges are politically motivated.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division, said the charges against Pastor Samson were bogus and politically fabricated and should be immediately dropped.

“By going after him, the junta is effectively declaring war against Kachin civil society organizations and the people who they assist with their daily needs,” he said.

“The fact that in 2019 he was in the Oval Office, meeting the US President, and now just four years later he is behind bars on these illegitimate charges shows far and fast the situation has worsened in Myanmar," he added.

“We hope justice will win in this case. We want him to be freed as soon as possible. He is old and it is upsetting to see him in prison,” the Irrawaddy online news portal quoted an unnamed family member as saying.

Christians make up nearly 6 percent of Myanmar’s population of 54 million, while Buddhism is the state religion and is practiced by 89 percent of the population.

The pastor is well-known for his humanitarian work in the civil war-torn Southeast Asian nation where ethnic strife and the army’s aggression have resulted in the death of more than 2,600 civilians and the displacement of more than 1.1 million people.

He was also acting president of the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) which was established after the coup in February 2021.

Pastor Samson is the chairman of the Kachin National Consultative Assembly, the political arm of the KIA. The assembly has religious leaders, politicians and office-bearers of the Kachin Independence Organization as its members.

Earlier, the pastor was secretary and president of the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) for 12 years and is still associated with it in his capacity as an adviser.

When the military conducted an aerial attack on a music festival, organized by the KIO, in A Nang Pa village in Kachin state on Oct. 22 last year, he played a vital role in undertaking rescue operations.

It was the worst airstrike since the Feb. 2021 coup against the civilian government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, and claimed 60 lives.

Pastor Samson was arrested by the military on Dec. 5 at Mandalay's airport while heading for Bangkok for medical treatment. Later, he was shifted to Myitkyina prison after a gap of 24 days.

Following the arrest, the Kachin Baptist Convention, the Baptist World Alliance and civil society groups sought his immediate release.

In 2019, the military initiated legal action against the pastor for telling then-US president, Donald Trump, that the junta was oppressing ethnic minorities, including Christians, in Myanmar.

He was among a select group of people from 17 countries invited by the US administration to interact with Trump.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Plot thickens with new charges against Myanmar pastor Plot thickens with new charges against Myanmar pastor
Still a long way to go for India’s Dalit people Still a long way to go for India’s Dalit people
Sri Lankan Church seeks probe into bomb scare at church Sri Lankan Church seeks probe into bomb scare at church
Jimmy Lai’s lawyers deny connection with UK minister Jimmy Lai’s lawyers deny connection with UK minister
Korean Church group to tackle mental trauma, low birthrate Korean Church group to tackle mental trauma, low birthrate
Six Islamic extremists surrender in Philippines Six Islamic extremists surrender in Philippines
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Varanasi

Diocese of Varanasi

The diocese of Varanasi was formerly the prefecture of Banaras-Gorakhpur. It was separated from the diocese of

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Diocese of Bayombong

Diocese of Bayombong

In a land area of 6,961 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Batanes

Territorial Prelature of Batanes

71.784 square kilometers of the total land area, or roughly around 14 percent, represent the combined land areas of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.