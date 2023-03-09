News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal

Case is fabricated and a ploy to malign the school by rightwing Hindu groups, local leaders say

Students and parents stage a protest against the arrest of the principal of the Church-run JDES Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh state in India

Activists and members representing the Christian community take part in a peaceful protest rally against an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 19. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 09, 2023 07:29 AM GMT

Updated: March 09, 2023 11:49 AM GMT

Police in central India have re-arrested a lay Catholic school principal accused of sexually assaulting young girls, which local people say is part of a conspiracy to deny education to tribal people.

Nam Singh Yadav was arrested and detained in judicial custody on March 7, three days after he and three others — a Catholic nun, priest and another lay male teacher — were accused of violating the rights of children.

The complaint was registered with police in Dindori district, a predominantly indigenous district in Madhya Pradesh state.

Yadav was first taken into police custody on March 4 after officials from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected the Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society Higher Secondary School and its hostel in the district’s Junwani village.

The police complaint, filed by the district’s Child Welfare Committee, accused the principal and others of violating the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The complaint accused the nun of beating up the girls, and the male teacher of physically assaulting boys. The principal is accused of inappropriately touching eight girls. But no specific charge was leveled against the priest, the school manager.

Yadav was released a day after his arrest following protests from students and their parents demanding his release. They shouted slogans saying the charges against Yadav and others were “fake and part of a conspiracy.”

Hindu groups do not like the popularity of Christian schools among indigenous people.

Yadav was arrested again on March 7, following the intervention of Priyank Kanoongo, the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, according to local reports. The police inspector, who previously released Yadav, was also suspended.

Police told local media that they were continuing a manhunt for the arrest of other accused.

Local tribal leaders, including Christians, say the child rights officials target Christian schools and orphanages as part of a plot to tarnish Christian institutions and deny educational facilities to indigenous people.

“This is a clear case of conspiracy against the Church-run school that has been providing quality education to our children”, says Aman Singh Porthe, state president of the indigenous political outfit, Gondwana Ganatantra Party.

Porthe, who follows animist Gondi religion, said he and another leader of the party, were accused of obstructing government officials from discharging their duty in a separate case.

“It was for voicing the concerns of the parents and their children studying in the Catholic school,” he said.

“Our children who studied in such Church-run schools and hostels received a good quality education. Many even succeeded in cracking India’s toughest civil service examination and other competitive examinations and progressed in their lives”, Porthe told UCA News on March 8.

He said right-wing Hindu groups, backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the umbrella group of Hindu nationalist outfits, do not like the popularity of Christian schools, particularly in indigenous areas.

"The world does not understand this deep-rooted conspiracy to push us backward."

Hindu groups fear education will lead to indigenous people rejecting the caste-based Hindu religion, which treats indigenous people as outcasts with contempt.

“This they believe will lead to the collapse of the upper caste Hindu hegemony they try to establish. So they file false cases often aiming to tarnish Christian missionaries and their schools,” Porthe said.

Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is the political arm of the RSS that works for Hindu pride and promotes Hindu religious ideologies in all spheres of life in India. 

Porthe said pro-Hindu leaders “want to educate their children in missionary schools in cities but deny the same facility for poor indigenous people.”

“The world does not understand this deep-rooted conspiracy to push us backward. We will fight it,” the tribal leader asserted.

The diocesan-run higher secondary school in Junwani has been serving indigenous people since 1940. Currently, it has more than 600 students-boys and girls. The school also runs separate hostels for boys and girls.

Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur also denied the allegations against the principal and others as “baseless” and accused state officials of violating laws.

The child rights officials violated the laws when they “forced their way into the children’s hostel, especially the girls’ hostel, at night after seven,” Bishop Almeida told UCA News

“One girl allegedly said that the principal had touched her inappropriately and the officials took her and seven other girls with them,” he said alluding that the complaint from eight girls came later.

The prelate also said the child rights commission officials conducted a series of inspections in other church-run schools and hostels and took various types of documents, including admission data over the past week.

“We don’t exploit anyone. We try to provide the poor children with education and train them to become self-reliant and thus, each student becomes an asset to the nation,” the bishop asserted.

“We will fight it legally,” Almedia said and added: “Our stand will be vindicated in the court."

A Church official told UCA News that girls named in the complaint came to the hostel along with officials and took away their belongings on March 8.  

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the more than 1.4 billion people in India.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction
Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities
Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides
Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India
Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal
Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Taunggyi Archdiocese is situated in the Southern Shan State, in the eastern part Myanmar. It was established as a

Read more
Diocese of Libmanan

Diocese of Libmanan

In a land area of 1,862.28 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 1st district of Camarines

Read more
Diocese of Bengbu

Diocese of Bengbu

Bengbu is a prefecture-level city situated towards the north-central part of Anhui Province. The name Bengbu stands for

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.