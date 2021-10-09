X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun

Sister Shahnaz Bhatti worked in a pontifical mission in Afghanistan until the Taliban takeover in August

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: October 09, 2021 04:19 AM GMT

Updated: October 09, 2021 04:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
4

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
5

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
6

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
7

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
8

Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?

Oct 6, 2021
9

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics

Oct 6, 2021
10

Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun

Pakistan-born Sister Shahnaz Bhatti says women are considered inconsequential in Afghanistan. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

A Pakistan-born Catholic nun who worked in Afghanistan until the Taliban takeover says the plight and lack of freedom of women in the country still trouble her.

Women are considered inconsequential in Afghanistan, said Sister Shahnaz Bhatti from the Sisters of Charity of St. Jeanne-Antide Thouret, who fled the troubled Central Asian country following the Taliban victory on Aug. 15.

Young women are forced against their will to marry men selected by the patriarch of the family, said Sister Bhatti, who served in Afghanistan as part of the pontifical mission set up by Pope John Paul II in May 2002.

“The most trying thing was not being able to move about freely because, as women, we always had to be accompanied by a man,” Sister Bhatti said in an interview with papal charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) on Sept. 22.

The congregation, founded by St. Jeanne-Antide Thouret in 1797 in France, ran a school for children with intellectual disabilities and Down’s syndrome in the capital Kabul. Sister Bhatti served in the school along with Sister Teresia of the Sisters of Maria Bambina (Sisters of Holy Child Mary) and Sister Irene of the Missionary Sisters of Consolata.

“It was my job to complete all the necessary paperwork at the banks or other government agencies, but I always had to be accompanied by a local man,” she added.

Since the takeover, the Taliban have been imposing a massive rollback of women’s rights in Afghanistan

Women religious had to dress like the local women and were constantly being monitored, Sister Bhatti said, recalling her experience in Afghanistan, where US-led forces were engaged in a 20-year war and humanitarian assistance.

Afghans consider all foreigners to be Christians, she added.

With fewer than 1,000 Christians in Afghanistan, the mission provided humanitarian assistance in Kabul and in southern parts of the country with the help of Missionaries of Charity sisters and an inter-congregational organization.

The US-backed alliance pulled out of Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden decided to end Washington's longest war.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Italy was a key member of the military operation which aimed at training Afghans after the departure of foreign soldiers. The pontifical mission was housed in the Italian embassy.

Since the takeover, the Taliban have been imposing a massive rollback of women’s rights in Afghanistan including segregating universities by gender and a new dress code for girls, media reports say.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Taliban’s higher education minister, has said that women will not be allowed to study alongside men. Except for those in the public healthcare services, the Taliban have asked all women to stay away from work until security improves in the nation.

Sister Bhatti said families of children whom they taught “keep calling us to ask for help,” adding that they are currently exposed to a “grave danger.”

Following the Taliban victory, the nun helped members of other congregations and 14 children with disabilities to board an Italy-bound flight

Observing religious rituals was challenging in Afghanistan and Sunday was just like another weekday, she recalled.

Her colleagues left one by one and she lived alone for more than a year. Following the Taliban victory, the nun helped members of other congregations and 14 children with disabilities to board an Italy-bound flight.

On her day of departure from Kabul, the nun said she found “mayhem” all around at Hamid Karzai International Airport and it took two hours for them to reach the airport amid shooting.

Sister Bhatti thanked Italy's Foreign Ministry, the International Red Cross and Barnabite priest Father Giovanni Scalese from the papal mission in Afghanistan for helping her escape the troubled nation.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholics under attack in China
Catholics under attack in China
Asia falls short on religious freedom, say Christian legal experts
Asia falls short on religious freedom, say Christian legal experts
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Christians under attack across Asia
Christians under attack across Asia
Hardship grows as Afghan economy nears collapse
Hardship grows as Afghan economy nears collapse
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day
Oct 9, 2021
Church must move from sorrow to action on abuse, says archbishop
Oct 9, 2021
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Oct 9, 2021
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Oct 9, 2021
Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Oct 9, 2021
Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The passing of time

The passing of time
A short history of synodality

A short history of synodality
You need to do one thing more

“You need to do one thing more”
Silence Contradiction

Silence & Contradiction
Raising womens voices

Raising women’s voices
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.