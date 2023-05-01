News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos

Marcos has said he will not let China trample on the Philippines' rights in the sea

Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is seen welcoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a courtesy call at Malacanang Palace in Manila, in this handout photo taken on April 22 from the Presidential Communications Office. (Photo AFP)

AFP, Manila

By AFP, Manila

Published: May 01, 2023 11:44 AM GMT

Updated: May 01, 2023 11:50 AM GMT

President Ferdinand Marcos said his government would not allow the Philippines to become a "staging post" for military action ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

Manila recently granted Washington access to more Filipino military bases as the allies seek to counter China's growing assertiveness in the region and its sweeping claims over disputed waters, islands and shoals.

"We will not encourage any provocative action that will involve the Philippines by any other country," Marcos told reporters Sunday aboard a plane en route to Washington.

"We will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post for any kind of military action."

Marcos's visit comes after the United States called on China to stop "provocative and unsafe conduct" in the contested South China Sea following a near-collision with a Philippine coast guard vessel.

"We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Saturday, adding that any attack on Philippine armed forces would trigger a US response. Manila and Washington are bound by a 1951 mutual defense pact.

The April 23 incident was "a near-crash and that ... can cause casualties on both sides," Marcos said on the flight, according to a statement by the Philippine presidential palace.

"That's exactly what we want to avoid."

The Philippine leader urged China to follow through on his agreement with President Xi Jinping, reached earlier this year in Beijing, to set up a "direct communication mechanism" on issues involving overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

While Manila has formed its team, Beijing has yet to do the same, Marcos said.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Marcos has said he will not let China trample on the Philippines' rights in the sea and has gravitated towards the United States as he seeks to strengthen defense ties.

Last month, the Philippines identified four military bases -- in addition to five existing sites -- to which US forces will have access, including one near the disputed Spratly Islands and two facing Taiwan.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies
Speaking for the Dalai Lama and Tibet's repressed Speaking for the Dalai Lama and Tibet's repressed
Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos
Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks
Vietnam Catholic nuns support people with mental illness Vietnam Catholic nuns support people with mental illness
Southern state rejects move for law against conversion in India Southern state rejects move for law against conversion in India
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Diocese of Banmaw

Diocese of Banmaw

Banmaw Diocese is situated in the southeast part of the Kachin State and borders China to the east, Myitkyina Diocese

Read more
Archdiocese of Seoul

Archdiocese of Seoul

The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744

Read more
Diocese of Mawlamyine

Diocese of Mawlamyine

The total land area of the diocese is 40,960 square kilometers.Mawlamyine Diocese consists of 13 townships including

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.